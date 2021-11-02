New Morbius Trailer Makes Me Actually Interested in the Movie

The new trailer for Morbius makes this movie actually look really interesting. Dr. Michael Morbius is a biochemist who suffers from a rare blood disease and dedicates his life to finding a cure. The problem being that his “cure” turns him into a vampire, which—great. Would love to be a vampire.

But he’s an interesting anti-hero/villain of a character, and in this new trailer, which is the first we’ve seen since the original trailer dropped nearly two years ago, we get to see more of Michael’s determination to help others with the same disease that he has and the powers he gets from the “cure.” Sure, there are … bad jokes in this, like the “I’m Venom” bit, but it is also a movie with Michael Keaton reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming Vulture role and includes Matt Smith, so … I’m in.

Jared Leto still isn’t great, but this trailer does make me way more interested in Morbius than I was previously.

The history of Morbius

Making a movie about Morbius was truly a wild move by Sony—mainly because he is, at best, a C-List villain in the Spider-Man universe. The introduction of Morbius includes a Spider-Man with six arms and Dr. Connors. Morbius is a blood-thirsty vampire whose bite turns those bitten into vampires—so, you know, typical vamp stuff. But when he hides himself away, he runs into Peter Parker, who is trying to get rid of his four extra limbs.

Morbius ends up biting Curt Connors and turning him back into his human form (partially), so Peter and Curt realize they could use Morbius’ blood to help them. But more than that, this ushers in Morbius’ connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a whole slew of characters he meets along the way (while turning people into vampires, of course).

So the use of Adrian Toomes and making jokes about Venom does excite me. More than that, it also is expanding this world further by bringing Matt Smith in as Loxias Crown (a.k.a. Hunger). Hunger is a vampire attacked by Morbius, so thank you, Marvel, for giving me sort-of-vampire Matt Smith—a dream of mine I did not know I had.

And so yes, the majority of this movie looks just fine, not really something I think we need as Spider-Man fans, but then they threw in a bunch of other fun aspects, so maybe I am now a Michael Morbius stan? If it means I get Matt Smith as Hunger and eventually have Matt Smith and Tom Holland together, then that’s just what I have to deal with.

Sadly, I’m very excited about Morbius now, and that’s just something I’m going to have to unpack on my own. I fully blame this new trailer.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

