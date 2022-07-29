Denji’s All Revved up in New ‘Chainsaw Man’ Promo Art

Today, MAPPA (the animation studio behind the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man) released new promotional art to give us a taste of how bloody things are about to get. Denji, the “man” of “Chainsaw Man” is seen standing on top of rubble with a chainsaw for a head and chainsaws acting as extra accessories for his arms. It’s a beautiful mess that I’ve been excited about since reading the manga, and according to MAPPA, we’ll be getting a lot more details about the series soon.

The live stream event

[TV anime “Chainsaw Man” Live Stream!]

On Aug. 5th, from 8P.M(JST), we will distribute a special program on our YouTube channel!

We’ll show you a new trailer and will introduce voice actors for the first time there.



Don’t miss it!!👉https://t.co/fgcxsb5F7C#chainsawman #MAPPA pic.twitter.com/YbLL8nBM7Y — MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) July 29, 2022

“On Aug. 5th, from 8 PM (JST), we will distribute a special program on our YouTube channel,” reads the tweet. JST is Japan Standard Time in case you want to figure out how far ahead that is for your time zone. “We’ll show you a new trailer and will introduce voice actors for the first time there.”

Chainsaw Man has been getting small teases here and there, but despite the 2022 release date, there are still major details we don’t know. We don’t know the exact date the show will air nor do we know who any of the voice actors are as the first trailer showed clips and played music. This event will finally give us a chance to see who is playing what character.

As for a release date, who knows, but the stream is during Crunchyroll Expo (August 5 – 7), which already announced during Anime Expo that more Chainsaw Man details will be at their event. Now that we know that MAPPA is hosting their own event, this probably explains why we had to wait for Crunchyroll Expo to see anything.

Here’s what we do know so far about who’s working on the project.

Director: Ryu Nakayama ( JUJUTSU KAISEN Episode 19 Director)

Episode 19 Director) Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko ( Mob Psycho 100 , JUJUTSU KAISEN )

, ) Character Design: Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation )

) Action Animation Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Black Clover , Yatterman Night )

, ) Assistant Director: Masato Nakazono ( JUJUTSU KAISEN , SSSS.Gridman )

, ) Devil Design: Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Flip Flappers , Space Dandy )

, ) Background Art Director: Yusuke Takeda ( Vinland Saga , JUJUTSU KAISEN )

, ) Color Design: Naomi Nakano ( Sword Art Online: Alicization )

) Screen Design: Yosuke Miyahara ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans )

) Music: Kensuke Ushio ( A Silent Voice , Devilman Crybaby )

, ) Animation Producer: Keisuke Seshimo (JUJUTSU KAISEN)

You can go to MAPPA’s YouTube page and set a reminder for the event right over here.

(Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto_SHUEISHA, MAPPA)

