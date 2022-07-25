Among the many nerd announcements made at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be expanded in two comic book series—one featuring Azula and one featuring Korra. The first to be released is Azula in the Spirit Temple, which will be written by Faith Erin Hicks, with art by Peter Wartman, and it will be released in Summer 2023.

"Azula in the Spirit Temple" solo graphic novel coming Summer 2023 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/8OwfJCpSyk — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) July 24, 2022

When this was announced, there was a lot of speculation about what Azula’s journey would be like in this comic, considering that between the show and the continuation comics, it hasn’t been that great. At the end of the animated series, she had a mental breakdown, and it resulted in her defeat. When she reappears in the comic book run that attempts to find her and Zuko’s mother, Ursa, the imagery with her is very ableist. Then, she is essentially replaced by Ursa’s second daughter with her new husband in the lives of her mother and father.

Some have also wondered if this could be the beginning of a redemption journey. Seeing as how Azula was only 14 at the beginning of the series, I hate the idea of her being irredeemable. Not to mention as a Catra lover, I dislike the idea of fictional teenagers, who clearly suffer from trauma, being treated extremely. That being said, Azula is a war criminal and unrepentant for her actions.

I would love to see Azula evolve and become an even more complex character, redemption or not. I just want Azula, and her mental illness, to be treated seriously and with some actual grace rather than the cliché we have gotten thus far. Azula is one of my favorite characters, and I do hope that whatever happens will be good.

As for Korra, I am excited to see more of the bisexual icon and her love interest, Asami.

(featured image: Dark Horse Comic)

