Netflix’s Fear Street Trailer Promises 3 Horror Films in 3 Weeks

As the world reopens for business, cinephiles are thrilled to finally return to the dark, overly air-conditioned embrace of their local movie theaters. And while nothing can replace the singular experience of going to the movies, the lines between film and television are now more blurred than ever. Disney+’s Marvel series, like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now Loki are really 6 hour movies divvyed up into weekly episodes. And with so many studios now offering simultaneous releases in theaters and on streaming, the traditional ways we enjoy content are rapidly changing.

Which brings us to Netflix’s Fear Street, a film trilogy event that will see 3 movies drop over the course of 3 weeks. The trilogy, based on R.L. Stine’s teen horror series, is directed and co-written by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Scream: The TV Series).

The films follow the interconnected stories of the residents of Shadyside, Ohio, a small town with a history of gruesome murders that has earned it the nickname “Killer Capital, USA”. The first movie of the trilogy, Part 1: 1994 premieres July 2. The second movie, Part 2: 1978, premieres on July 9. Lastly, Part 3: 1666 lands on July 16.

It’s been unclear how exactly the films connect outside of them all taking place in Shadyside, but the new trailer offers some insights. There’s the kids of 1994 who discover that the town’s murders are starting up again. To uncover the mystery behind their town’s violent past they must revisit the summer camp murders of 1978, and trace the town’s trauma back to the witch hunts of 1666.

This structure sets the stage for plenty of supernatural mythology and worldbuilding. It’s also a welcome horror trilogy for audiences who want the instant gratification of a complete trilogy without waiting years in between films. There’s a compelling fan service element to cranking out a full trilogy in 3 weeks. It’s also an opportunity to pick up story threads that are often dropped by the next installment in a franchise.

The horror genre naturally invites endless sequels and follow ups, which can often be a case of diminishing returns. Many of these sequels are rushed jobs, inspired by the surprise success of their predecessors. This results in sequels that either dispatch or ignore original characters, or continue to rewrite series mythology into absurdity. There is something exciting about having a fully thought out trilogy made under the same director.

Fear Street is also playing with some classic horror tropes, ranging from witchcraft and curses to 70s summer camp slashers to the traumatized survivor (Gillian Jacobs) with all the answers. The trailer plays like a twisty teen take on American Horror Story, which sounds very entertaining and looks like a bloody good time.

