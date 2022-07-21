Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Introduces Three New Characters to the Ton

Calling friends-to-enemies-to-friends-to-lovers fans, Netflix’s Bridgerton has started production on season three, and there will be returning and new faces joining the ton.

Switching up the order of adaptations of the book series that serves as the Netflix hit’s source material, the next season of Bridgerton will focus on Colin and Penelope as the main couple of the series. According to Netflix, we will see Penelope begin to move on from her crush on Colin after his cruel comments at the end of season two.

Per the Netflix description, “She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband. Preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.” Colin wants to win back Penelope’s friendship and offers to mentor her as she approaches the marriage season. In true romance fashion, it starts working too well, and “Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Deadline shares that Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon have been added to the cast.

Francis plays Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town — and the ire of others. Phillips plays Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. Phoon plays Harry Dankworth; what he lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.

Another dynamic that will complicate things is the rift between Penelope and Eloise, who violently uncovered Penelope’s secret as Lady Whistledown. As an Eloise hater, I don’t really care for seeing Penelope act contrite about this, but I expect that, as Penelope grows as a potential diamond, it will cause issues.

In addition to new cast, there will be a new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell. Chris Van Dusen exited last season as a showrunner, but will remain an executive producer this season, alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

Season two of Bridgerton was even better than the first, and I am hoping that continues. Penelope’s character and Lady Whistledown’s purpose have been heavily changed from the novels, so that will always lead to differences. As a fan of the gorgeous Nicola Coughlan, I’m just glad to see her elevated to leading romantic lady. She deserves it.

