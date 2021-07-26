Netflix’s Trailer for Army of Thieves Is Giving Us All the Ludwig Dieter We Deserve

Safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter is back and taking center stage in the prequel/spinoff of Army of the Dead. Titled Army of Thieves, it tells Dieter’s story before he entered a zombie-infested Las Vegas. Back then, he was just a small-town safe-cracking expert, but he must’ve been known in the safe-cracking circles because he gets recruited by a mysterious woman who’s been watching him, named Gwendoline, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, who’s known for her starring role in Game of Thrones.

And over the weekend at San Diego [email protected], we got our first look at what’s to come in the form of a teaser trailer for Army of Thieves. And honestly, it’s exactly what I expected and then some. There’s no sign of zombies, even though the U.S. is dealing with an outbreak. Army of Thieves is just a pure heist movie with a lovable and dorky hero at the heart of it all. From the action to the hijinks, I feel it in my bones that we’re going to have a good time.

Most importantly, I’m here for Matthias Schweighöfer. He was my absolute favorite in Army of the Dead, so much so, that even though I didn’t like the ending of that movie, everything else with Dieter was absolute comedy gold. And from what I’m seeing from this teaser trailer, we’re going to be seeing more of the safe-cracking expert we know and love; from his awkward questions to the way he reacts to danger.

Zack Snyder, who has all sorts of plans for this world he’s created, developed this new story with Shay Hatten, according to Collider, who ended up writing the script, with Schweighöfer coming on to star in and direct the film. Both men will produce the film with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag, and Schweighöfer’s Dieter is set to be joined by Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

The synopsis for Army of Thieves is as follows according to Netflix:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Army of Thieves is set to stream on Netflix this fall.

(image: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix)

