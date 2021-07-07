Our Favorite Safecracker Is Back in First Images of Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel

Netflix knows what it’s doing by releasing these first-look images of Army of Thieves. They’re tempting us, trying to pull us back into the world of the Army of the Dead, and honestly, even though I have very mixed feelings about Zack Snyder’s zombie movie, I’m absolutely here for more if it means more of Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer. His character was hands down the best part of Army of the Dead, and I’m going to stand by the theory that somehow he survived.

Zack Snyder, who has all sorts of plans for this world he’s created, developed this new story with Shay Hatten, according to Collider, who ended up writing the script, with Schweighöfer coming on to star in and direct the film. Both men will produce the film with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag, and Schweighöfer’s Dieter is set to be joined by Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

The synopsis for Army of Thieves is as follows according to Netflix:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

The photos released show our cast in different stages of heist planning and mischief. The main image of this post shows Dieter trying to unlock a safe that looks straight out of The Mummy. The rest of the photos below show Dieter surrounded by muscle, brains, and beauty in various settings from an undercover van to another beautifully set safe door that’s just waiting to be cracked by Dieter.

Check out the other photos released for Army of Thieves below:

