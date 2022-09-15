Netflix Is Bringing Us the Halloween Comedy Movie You’ve Been Waiting For

Probably most recognized for her role as Erica with a “c” on Netflix’s Stranger Things, the trailer for Priah Ferguson‘s first holiday-themed comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, just dropped. Originally titled Boo!, this film follows a young girl (Ferguson) moving to a small town that loves Halloween (much to the chagrin of her very rational father). Things get a little too weird when a magical object in her new home (formerly owned by a notorious man to the townspeople) brings certain inanimate objects to life.

While Halloween remains my favorite holiday, there were a few decorations that got pulled out yearly when growing up, I did wonder … what if they came alive? One such target of my ire was a white skull with shiny red eyes that sat in the living room and would laugh when I got close. Obviously, my trepidation subsided when I learned about the concept of motion-activated decorations. Despite nothing in the trailer happening to me, it does give Halloween nostalgia of movies made in the ’90s/00s. Movies like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus where weird stuff would happen in seemingly picturesque towns in the northern parts of the U.S. that experience all four distinct seasons.

In addition to Ferguson, the movie stars comedy star Marlon Wayans as her dad alongside Lauren Lapkus (as The Mayor) and Rob Riggle (as a currently unnamed himbo neighbor.) Also, your eyes didn’t deceive you. The role of the mom is none other than R&B superstar Kelly Rowland. While I didn’t catch her in the trailer, IMBD notes that Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) is also in the cast.

Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow comes out October 14.

