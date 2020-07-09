Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Will Come to an End With Part 4

In true Netflix fashion, they are canceling one of their popular shows after its 4th installment. Well, it’s better than just three or one, I suppose. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Riverdale spinoff series, will come to an end when Part 4 arrives with the last eight episodes later this year.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” said Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the series’ showrunner, in a statement to TVLine.

The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.

I have been critical of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina due to the way it treats Black women and for its weird mythology when it comes to Satanism. However, the show has still been a lot of fun and gave us Zelda, Theo, Ambrose, and Prudence, and for that, I will be infernally grateful. Plus, despite its gaffes, the show was able, especially in season one, to have some really good horror moments.

Despite how much I do not care for Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka came to really own the role and I think does play Sabrina as kind of a brat, which is fitting. The entire sporting cast played up the campy aspects fantastically, and while I think the pacing for the series has suffered, it has been a journey. All I ask is that we get some good bits for the characters of color, that Theo gets a happy ending, and that Lilith doesn’t die. Please don’t kill Lilith. If you have to kill someone, Harvey is right there.

So, what will be the final stretch in this Satanic journey? The Eldritch Terrors, and I’m here for it. While I’m not sure exactly what angle they will be taking, Eldritch Horror is rooted in the Cthulhu mythos originated by H.P. Lovecraft and expanded upon by different writers, including August Derleth.

“The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale,” per Netflix. “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

If there is one thing Sabrina consistently excels at, it is creature design, so I’m ready for these final few horrors to be truly chilling.

