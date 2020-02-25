comScore

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Some Thoughts on Marriage Story's Misleading Title

The astrophysicist gets into it with Film Twitter.

By Chelsea Steiner Feb 25th, 2020
neil degrasse tyson

(NASA/Bill Ingalls)

There’s something oddly comforting about the fact that noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson enjoys bitching about movies on Twitter just as much as we do. The Cosmos host took to Twitter to offer his highly literal take on Noah Baumbach’s critically beloved drama Marriage Story and its potentially misleading title:

Netflix, the film’s distributor, quickly responded, positing an alternate theory for the title:

Many chimed in to respond to Tyson and to criticize the “science” of other films:

Despite the widespread mockery on Twitter, Tyson is still going on with his movie observations. Here are some more gems:

Tyson is not new to being the focus of social media attention as well as controversy. He was accused of sexual misconduct last year, and issued an apology online. He’s also been criticized in the past for favoring science over sensitivity, as seen in his inappropriate comments on school shootings.

It’s still nice to know that even world-famous scientists aren’t immune to the passionate trollery that is Film Twitter. I mean, even Dictionary.com got in on the action:

At least Tyson seems to be enjoying his dad joke based analysis of these films, and really, aren’t we all? In a world that is violently divided, where online discourse is filled with hate and vitriol, there is something almost quaint about people from walks of life coming together online to bitch about movies.

And for the people claiming his tweet was a spoiler: get over it, that movie came out last year.

