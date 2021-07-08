Naya Rivera Family and Fans Reflect on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Passing

The 1-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Naya Rivera is upon us, and people are coming together to talk about this talented actress, loving mother, and iconic symbol in the form of Glee‘s Santana Lopez. Most notably, Naya’s family has come forward to talk about their loss on Good Morning America. Yolanda Previtire, Naya’s mom, told GMA about the sorrow they’ve experienced since Naya’s passing.

“Sometimes we’re afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we’re afraid for our own self, ’cause this is hard. There are no words to describe what we’re going through,” Previtire said. “All we know is we have each other.” Nickayla Rivera, Naya’s sister, also said, “And taking that one day at a time and living it to the fullest, loving each other to the fullest, and not regretting anything.”

As for what keeps Naya’s mom going, what keeps her getting out of bed every single day, it’s this feeling inside of her from Naya that is telling her, “Mom, be happy. Don’t cry. I’m OK. Go get Josey. Have fun.” And every day she follows that voice and makes it through the hell of losing her child. “I literally wake up every morning, and it’s almost like a restart button, and I have to shake it off … one foot at a time.”

Mychal Rivera, Naya’s brother, couldn’t attend the GMA interview but released a statement to them saying, “One year without you, one year closer to when we will meet you again. Your endless energy lives on. May you continue to rest so graciously, Naya.” This statement is further reflected in the tweets and posts from fans of Naya who also miss her and still feel the pain of her loss.

Just because they never met her, doesn’t mean that they didn’t connect with her and the roles she played during her short career. Most notable of all is her time as Santana Lopez on Glee. The fact that she was a Latina on TV was remarkable because of the lack of representation when it comes to this community. Top that off with the fact that her character was queer, and you had the makings of an iconic character that fans connected with as they were coming to terms with their own sexuality.

But don’t take my word for it alone. Here are some of the posts on Twitter, celebrating Naya Rivera’s life and career while mourning her loss:

genuinely can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost naya rivera. her work on glee really changed the game for so many young queers. i hope wherever she is now is beautiful. what a fucking legend pic.twitter.com/gXX5RdEEVS — matt (@mattxiv) July 8, 2021

nobody could’ve played the role of santana lopez like naya rivera because she WAS the role. santana would NOT be the icon that she is if it wasn’t for naya. naya fought like hell to make santana standout and we all won because of that — hannah ミ☆ (@sournaya) July 7, 2021

thank you naya rivera.

for everything you gave to your fans, your friends, your family, everyone who knew you and the world.

you’re so missed <3 #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/hTDMex6rxN — naya rivera loves you (@nayalovessyou) July 8, 2021

remember when Naya Rivera took one of the most iconic glee songs and did it better then the first time it was on the show pic.twitter.com/AF1syRgJRc — jenna ミ☆ (@stefaniaspamp) July 8, 2021

Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez in Glee. She helped change the world playing this part and helped save lives. She’s truly the only Santana 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/zauSPGjT54 — Lauren Elizabeth ミ☆ (@Beautiful_Liz_) July 7, 2021

thinking about naya rivera today and all the queer girls she saved- santana was one of if not the first queer female character that i watched and seeing her be so unapologetically herself was inspiring to say the least. sending so much love to her family. — Rio (@riomatt00) July 8, 2021

one year without Naya Rivera. my heart still doesn’t want to believe that she’s gone. Naya changed my life. i am so grateful she existed and that she was a part of my life. she will always be a part of my life. it’s just different now. from one sassy soul to another, i miss you pic.twitter.com/MyfruLXADh — Breana 🦋 (@breana_skelton) July 8, 2021

thinking of naya rivera today and always. as a queer teenage girl figuring it all out when the character of santana lopez was a queer teenage girl figuring it all out… a gift that could never be repaid. — ellie poole (@redpepperjellie) July 8, 2021

one year without Naya Rivera. i can’t believe it’s been a whole year. i’m so heartbroken over her loss. Naya, i miss you. we won’t ever stop saying your name. you will always be remembered. i will always love you. the best mom. the best person this world ever had

🤍🕊 ミ☆ pic.twitter.com/s5NmACW0GD — Naya ミ☆ (@remembernaya) July 8, 2021

I miss you but you still inspiring me from wherever you are ❤️❤️❤️#NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/ceGotNT0Zb — A✌🏻 marina wifes era 🥇❤️🚒 (@DSavreIsTheSun) July 8, 2021

The impact you had on this world is beyond words. Hope we can do your legacy justice. We miss you baby girl, you will never be forgottenミ☆🤍 #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/bD7yIP21Sf — Martinaミ☆🎓 CEO of the Unholy Trinity (@nalihug) July 8, 2021

I want to thank all Naya fans on Twitter for being a safe space for anyone that feels some type of way towards Naya. Sad or happy or whatever, because for me there’s always someone here that understands & sometimes that’s all you need to get through the day. #NayaRivera we ❤️ you — NayaRiveraArmy (@NAYAarmy) July 8, 2021

i wrote this tribute to naya today on my personal facebook today and i honestly am super proud of it. i hope it makes all of you feel happy, inspired, and proud as well. we miss you, naya ❤️ #Naya @NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/8YKFJHdwLv — cindy loves cory ミ☆ (@heartsforcory) July 8, 2021

1 year ago today naya rivera aka Santana on glee pasted away. she was one of my biggest inspirations growing up. she was the first leading gay female character i ever saw on tv, especially one who is Latina like me. — Ava ♡’s k³+L || keira day 🎂 (@avasgayvodka) July 8, 2021

(image: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty)

