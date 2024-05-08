bill maher at a game
Category:
News

Bill Maher and Jerry Seinfeld Want Us To Know They’re Cool With Another Trump Term

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 8, 2024 11:24 am

Two white men are okay with another Donald Trump term. Shocking! Bill Maher and Jerry Seinfeld have decided to let us all know they’d be fine with the idea of another presidential term for Donald Trump. Congrats on living such a cushy life that literally nothing would change with that outcome.

Seinfeld—who has been on a press tour of bad takes—was talking with Maher on his podcast (a cursed statement on its own). Maher, who said “We live in the most amazing fucking times,” dove into his thoughts on Trump. He said that if Trump was to win the election, he wasn’t going to go “nuts” over it.

“We walked out here today [and] we weren’t like, evaporated by the rays of the sun or something. It was a beautiful day. The grass is green. The sky is blue,” Maher said. While he did acknowledge that “there’s lots of poisons everywhere and lots of terrible things,” he still doubled down on the idea that these are wonderful times. “Trump could do this, and democracy, and blah, blah, blah—nuclear war but I’m not gonna fucking go nuts again, if he wins another term. I just can’t.”

When Maher said “I’m not gonna lose my nervous system about Trump again. If he ends the world, he is gonna end the world,” Seinfeld just laughed! Instead of pushing back, Seinfeld simply laughed and seemingly agreed with Maher. Must be nice!

Maher went on to explain that he had dinner with people who were rightfully worried about the world and said that the “world’s ending.” His response? “Look around you, you fuck, you dumbass. We’re at this fucking awesome restaurant, they’re bringing you this food, this dinner’s gonna cost $700 and [you’re not] even gonna fucking blink and pay the check. Shut the fuck up about how terrible things are.”

Trump winning is bad!

Right now, a lot of people—especially young people—are rightfully upset with Joe Biden because of his stance on Israel’s attacks on Gaza. He’s actively pushing away an entire key voting bloc, making the chance of a Trump presidency terrifyingly possible. Bill Maher doesn’t think that’s much of a problem because—as he frames it in his own anecdote—his identity as a wealthy white man puts him in a position where he won’t be affected by most of Trump’s policies.

Look at what has happened to women’s rights because of the first Trump administration! Trans rights would be in even greater danger, as would reproductive rights, the safety of asylum seekers, and so much more. Maher does not have the empathy needed to recognize or care that he, as a white, wealthy cis man, would be OK but many others would not, and that speaks volumes about him.

(featured image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

related content
Read Article Even Elon Musk of All People Thinks J.K. Rowling Should Cool It With the Transphobic Tweets
J.K. Rowling arrives at the 2019 RFK Ripple of Hope Awards in New York
Category: News
News
Even Elon Musk of All People Thinks J.K. Rowling Should Cool It With the Transphobic Tweets
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 6, 2024
Read Article Women and Politicians Speak Out as ‘Trump’s Florida Abortion Ban’ Goes Into Effect
Women protest Florida's 6-week abortion ban
Category: News
News
Women and Politicians Speak Out as ‘Trump’s Florida Abortion Ban’ Goes Into Effect
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 1, 2024
Read Article Democrats and Republicans United in Horror Over Gov. Kristi Noem Killing Puppies
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party before introducing former President Donald Trump on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Noem endorsed Trump during the event.
Category: News
News
Democrats and Republicans United in Horror Over Gov. Kristi Noem Killing Puppies
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Was There Nothing More Important for the Government To Do Than Ban TikTok?
phone in pocket with tiktok
Category: News
News
Was There Nothing More Important for the Government To Do Than Ban TikTok?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Morgan Wallen Fans Say Country Singer’s Dangerous Behavior Is Just ‘His Personality’
Morgan Wallen poses at the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Category: News
News
Morgan Wallen Fans Say Country Singer’s Dangerous Behavior Is Just ‘His Personality’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 25, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.