Bill Maher and Jerry Seinfeld Want Us To Know They’re Cool With Another Trump Term

Two white men are okay with another Donald Trump term. Shocking! Bill Maher and Jerry Seinfeld have decided to let us all know they’d be fine with the idea of another presidential term for Donald Trump. Congrats on living such a cushy life that literally nothing would change with that outcome.

Recommended Videos

Seinfeld—who has been on a press tour of bad takes—was talking with Maher on his podcast (a cursed statement on its own). Maher, who said “We live in the most amazing fucking times,” dove into his thoughts on Trump. He said that if Trump was to win the election, he wasn’t going to go “nuts” over it.

“We walked out here today [and] we weren’t like, evaporated by the rays of the sun or something. It was a beautiful day. The grass is green. The sky is blue,” Maher said. While he did acknowledge that “there’s lots of poisons everywhere and lots of terrible things,” he still doubled down on the idea that these are wonderful times. “Trump could do this, and democracy, and blah, blah, blah—nuclear war but I’m not gonna fucking go nuts again, if he wins another term. I just can’t.”

When Maher said “I’m not gonna lose my nervous system about Trump again. If he ends the world, he is gonna end the world,” Seinfeld just laughed! Instead of pushing back, Seinfeld simply laughed and seemingly agreed with Maher. Must be nice!

Maher went on to explain that he had dinner with people who were rightfully worried about the world and said that the “world’s ending.” His response? “Look around you, you fuck, you dumbass. We’re at this fucking awesome restaurant, they’re bringing you this food, this dinner’s gonna cost $700 and [you’re not] even gonna fucking blink and pay the check. Shut the fuck up about how terrible things are.”

Trump winning is bad!

Right now, a lot of people—especially young people—are rightfully upset with Joe Biden because of his stance on Israel’s attacks on Gaza. He’s actively pushing away an entire key voting bloc, making the chance of a Trump presidency terrifyingly possible. Bill Maher doesn’t think that’s much of a problem because—as he frames it in his own anecdote—his identity as a wealthy white man puts him in a position where he won’t be affected by most of Trump’s policies.

Look at what has happened to women’s rights because of the first Trump administration! Trans rights would be in even greater danger, as would reproductive rights, the safety of asylum seekers, and so much more. Maher does not have the empathy needed to recognize or care that he, as a white, wealthy cis man, would be OK but many others would not, and that speaks volumes about him.

(featured image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more