Navy Pilots Mock Ron DeSantis for Cringey ‘Top Gun’ Ad

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is many things: a wannabe fascist dictator, an anti-LGBTQ bigot, and the presumed GOP nominee for president in 2024. But despite his best cosplay attempts, he is not a Naval fighter pilot. DeSantis premiered a new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’-themed campaign video where he wears a flight suit, pretends to fly a fighter jet, and rails against wokeism and corporate media. DeSantis’s jingoistic “Top Gov” ad campaign is meant to capitalize both on the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick, and to highlight DeSantis’s own naval career. But the Top Gov never got anywhere near Top Gun.

According to the Florida Phoenix, DeSantis’s naval career didn’t see him dog-fighting in the skies. Instead, he was a lawyer and a Judge Advocate General’s Corps Officer, aka JAG. DeSantis’s Top Gun roleplay was not well received on social media, with actual Naval pilots slamming the governor for stolen valor. Former Naval pilot Ken Harbaugh mocked DeSantis in a video for progressive PAC Meidas Touch saying “It’s not just cringey, … It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.”

“Now, unlike Ron DeSantis, I didn’t pick this jacket up at Party City,” Harbaugh jokes. “These are actual pilot wings.” Harbaugh added that while there is “nothing wrong” with DeSantis serving as an attorney, “this tough guy act is pathetic, especially from someone like Ron DeSantis. This campaign ad from Ron DeSantis is just one more example of a Republican politician appropriating the honor of others because he has none.”

DeSantis’s campaign takes a page out of the Republican handbook: using the troops and the military to feed his own machismo and uber-patriotism, while rejecting any laws or actions that would actually help veterans. Earlier this summer, 25 Republican senators delayed the passage of the PACT Act, which provides health care and benefits for countless veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits and other deadly chemicals, despite voting in favor of it a month earlier. It was a cynical, vindictive ploy by Republicans that quickly backfired in the court of public opinion.

Many took to social media to dunk on DeSantis and the ad:

A brief history of candidates looking like total dorks.

Dukakis in a tank.

DeSantis in a plane. pic.twitter.com/3jeb8kloRS — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 23, 2022

As someone who served along real pilots AND has been enjoying Top Gun: Maverick recently:



Seeing this JAGoff squeeze his Pound Puppy sized head into a tiny helmet while pretending he’s a tough instead of a wannabe despot is mockable in so many levels. https://t.co/t7hWYAeOFl — The M3Writer (@M3Writer) August 24, 2022

“Don’t Say Gay”: DeSantis Blocks Streaming of ‘Top Gun’ Volleyball Scene in Sunshine State — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 24, 2022

I’ll double that, Goose. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 23, 2022

Ron DeSantis yesterday: Spends $300,000 on a Top Gun ad likening himself to a Tom Cruise-esque fighter pilot



Ron DeSantis today: Runs away from a reporter like he’s the Energizer Bunny



Republicans talk a big game but they’re all spineless treason weasels — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 24, 2022

It's fitting @GovRonDeSantis is running with a "Top Gun" themed campaign ad because under his leadership Florida's murder rate has skyrocketed to 66% higher than New York's, making this entire state a "Danger Zone" https://t.co/D1Fw6YQ6Cf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 23, 2022

Not going to link to the incredibly cringe-worthy DeSantis commercial putting self in Top Gun starring role



Remember what I say about fascism:



Fascism is macho bullshit — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) August 24, 2022

With the success of the Ron DeSantis TOP GUN ad, Dr. Oz plans on releasing an ad to appeal to Pennsylvanians dressed as the little Amish boy from WITNESS. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 24, 2022

