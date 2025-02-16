‘Naruto’: All Hokage in order

In Naruto, the Hokage leads the village of Konohagakure. The position of Hokage is as old as the village itself, but the number of ninjas who’ve held the position is surprisingly small.

The life of a ninja is often tragically short, and no amount of power makes one immune to dying prematurely (much to some Naruto villains’ dismay). The speed at which new Hokage are chosen proves the position is perilous. When we first met Naruto, the town had only seen four Hokage in total. By Boruto, that number has doubled. Though their tenures may be short, each Hokage is part of Konohagakure’s legacy.

Here are all of Naruto’s Hokage in order.

1. Hashirama Senju

(Pierrot)

Hashirama Senju founded the village of Konohagakure with his friend and rival, Madara Uchiha. He is often referred to as the “God of Shinobi” for his commitment to fostering peace between ninjas and his strength. Originally, he wanted Madara to lead the village they founded but became the First Hokage when his brother insisted the position be chosen democratically.

2. Tobirama Senju

(Pierrot)

Before his death, Hashirama chose his younger brother, Tobirama Senju, to lead Konohagakure, creating the tradition of the Hokage choosing their successor. During his tenure as the Second Hokage, Hashirama created infrastructure like the Academy to ensure the village’s future success. He also emphasized loyalty to the village over one’s clan, a position that created a rift between the village and the Uchiha clan for years.

3. Hiruzen Sarutobi

(Pierrot)

The Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, was a student of the first two Hokage and held the position longer than anyone. Hiruzen is known for being a kind leader and training notable students like Orochimaru, Jiraiya, and Tsunade. He was recognized as a strong ninja and inherited Hashirama’s nickname, “God of Shinobi.”

4. Minato Namikaze

(Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze was a student of Jiraiya’s. He was known as Kononha’s Yellow Flash because he mastered the Flying Thunder God technique and created the Rasengan. He held the position until the night he sacrificed his life to seal the Nine-Tailed Fox inside his newborn son, Naruto. After his death, the Third Hokage resumed the role.

5. Tsunade

(Pierrot)

Tsunade is a powerful medical-nin descended from the Senju and Uzumaki clans. Recognized for her strength and healing prowess, she abandoned her life as a ninja after losing many of her loved ones, including her brother Nawaka and lover Dan. As a result, she initially associates the position of Hokage with dying prematurely, but she is eventually persuaded to take the role.

6. Kakashi Hatake

(Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake is best known as Team 7’s leader and is one of Konohagakure’s most talented ninjas. Previously a member of the Anbu special forces and Tsunade’s personal advisor, the Fifth Hokage named Kakashi her successor after the Fourth Shinobi World War.

7. Naruto Uzumaki

(Pierrot)

After aiming to become a Hokage his whole life, Naruto eventually becomes the Seventh Hokage once Kakashi retires. After the Fourth Shinobi World War, Naruto has proven himself and is referred to as the “Hero of the Hidden Leaf.” He’s come a long way!

8. Shikamaru Nara

(Pierrot)

After Naruto’s disappearance (and presumed death), Shikamaru Nara becomes Konohagakure’s Provisional Eighth Hokage. Though lazy, Shikamaru is a capable leader and served as Naruto’s advisor before his disappearance.

Bonus: Danzo Shimura

(Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura founded and led Root, a shady organization born out of Anbu. When Tsunade entered a coma, he became the Sixth Hokage Candidate but died before he could officially take the position. During his short tenure, he was a harsh leader, believing previous Hokage were too soft.

