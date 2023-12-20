‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 2 Can’t Get Here Fast Enough

My Life With the Walter Boys is the surprise hit of the winter season, and like everyone else with a Netflix subscription, I only want one thing heading into the new year: season 2.

Dear Santa, after binge-watching the first season of My Life With the Walter Boys, all I want is to be a Manhattan girl forced to live in the countryside with two hot farm boys. And if I can’t be that in real life, then Santa, I would like to pretend.

And to do that, I will need you to release My Life With the Walter Boys season 2. And I will need it immediately.

What’s the plot of My Life With the Walter Boys?

In case you forgot, dear Santa, My Life With the Walter Boys is about a teenage Manhattan girl whose parents die unexpectedly. With nowhere else to live, the teen is forced to move to rural Colorado to live with her godmother and the rest of the Walters. The Walters are a family with 10 kids. Sounds terrible on paper, but luckily two of the oldest boys are total hotties. What more could a big city girl want?

When will season 2 be released?

According to the internet, My Life With the Walter Boys was renewed for a second season just 10 days after the first season appeared on Netflix. I don’t know if you had a hand in the show’s success, Santa, or in its speedy renewal. While I’m thankful, I’m sorry to say that the second season renewal announcement just isn’t good enough. I want a second season on DVD in the stocking above my fireplace now. While Netflix has announced that a season 2 is coming, they haven’t said when. I know you can do better than that, Santa. I’m sure that you have more than one Christmas miracle hiding up your voluminous red sleeves. I need that Christmas miracle. More than kids in hospitals or whatever.

Who’s who in the cast?

In case you still need convincing, Santa baby, allow me to remind you of all the beautiful faces that grace this series. Playing the lead role of Jackie is Nikki Rodriguez. Then comes Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter, and finally, the reason why everyone is watching the show: Noah LaLonde as Cole Gentry. Does anyone else really matter? No, I don’t think they do.

Is there a trailer?

Considering that the announcement of season 2 happened weeks ago, it’s unlikely that enough principal photography has occurred in order for Netflix to comp together a trailer. But you can change that, can’t you Santa? If you know what’s good for you, you will.

Sincerely,

-A concerned citizen

(featured image: Netflix)

