Here’s Every 'My Hero Academia' Filler Episode in Order

Ah, filler, that random episode that doesn’t move the plot forward all that much and, in the case of My Hero Academia, strays away from the manga. Filler has a bit of a bad reputation, especially since some anime series have entire seasons of it. That being said, filler can definitely have its bright spots and be a lot of fun, after all, when else are we ever gonna see Katsuki Bakugo riding onto the scene by crouching down on a sports car? Oh, and by the way? That car is being driven by Denki Kaminari, who’s powering the vehicle by keeping the wires in his electrified mouth.

With My Hero Academia, filler is generally used to recap the events of the story so far (or tie in a movie). It’s usually at the beginning of each new season, but we do get the occasional mid-season filler episode. Here are all the filler episodes we’ve gotten so far.

Season 2

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

Episode 13.5: Hero Notebook: Just a straight-up recap of the first season before beginning season 2, so much so that it’s labeled as a half episode.

Episode 32: Everyone’s Internships: While Deku is in the hospital after the events with the Hero Killer, Stain, he wonders how every else’s internships are going since his was so “villain who kills heroes almost kills classmates brother.” We get some glimpses into what the other characters are doing, but the main focus is on Froppy and her internship with Selkie and his sidekick, Sirius.

Season 3

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

Episode 39: Game Start: What if we did a recap episode, but with aggressive teenage hero swimming?

Episode 58: Save the World with Love: Serving as a prologue to the first My Hero Academia movie (Two Heroes), Deku and a few of his classmates continue their hero training with a mission where they have to investigate a crime scene at a jewelry store… and figure out a villain love story at the same time?

Season 4

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

Episode 64: The Scoop on U.A. Class 1-A: What if we did a recap episode, but with a reporter investigating U.A. who basically figures out the connection between Deku and All Might?

Season 5

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

Episode 89: All Hands on Deck! Class 1-A: What if we did a recap episode, but let Katsuki Bakugo be as extra as possible while Mirio overacts his need to be rescued and Tamaki really just wants to go home?

Episode 104: Long Time No See, Selkie: After the first day of his work-study at Endeavor’s Agency, Deku wonders how Ochaco’s work-study is going. Cue segway into another internship episode, this time with Ochaco and Froppy, who are studying at Ryukyu’s agency with Nejire. These four were part of the group who helped fight against Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai in season 4 and are now working to help Selkie in a new mission.

You can watch all of My Hero Academia over at Crunchyroll.

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

