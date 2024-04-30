Guts from 'Berserk'
Comics

Time To Retraumatize Myself With the ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Volumes!

Jack Doyle
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:53 pm

Time to retraumatize myself! I don’t feel like waiting around for new Berserk chapters. I don’t wanna settle for rewatching the movies and TV shows. Reading Berserk is the superior way to experience the series anyway, so I tell myself. So I’m just gonna bite the bullet and cop those deluxe volumes. But how many are there?

Gimme a number …

There are currently 14 deluxe volumes of Berserk. Kento Muira, the late, great creator of the acclaimed dark fantasy series created 41 volumes of the story before his death. 13 out of the 14 feature three standard volumes each, and the last deluxe volume features the final two standard volumes plus the Berserk Official Guidebook.

What’s the Berserk Official Guidebook? It’s a companion piece to the series that delves into the making of the manga and features concept art and author notes from the master mangaka Muira himself.

The Berserk manga series is being continued by Muira’s dear friend Kouji Mori and continues to be published to this day. However, there are no subsequent deluxe editions currently on the way. That honor was reserved for Muira’s work alone.

How much will all of the Deluxe Editions run you? A pre-owned collection of volumes 1 through 12 is currently running on eBay for just shy of $600. It ain’t gonna be cheap, but for anyone who wants to trigger themselves with Berserk’s horrors on the daily, it’s totally worth the price. You won’t have any money left over for therapy afterward, but the madness and pain are just part of the Berserk fan experience, right?

(featured image: Liden Films)

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.