The Final Battle Nears Its Climax in Chapter 418 of ‘My Hero Academia’

The final fight of My Hero Academia will only intensify in the manga’s upcoming chapter as Deku is pushed to his absolute limit against the villain Shigaraki. These two have been circling one another for a long time now, and this battle has been on the cards since the very beginning.

Izuku Midoriya, a.k.a. Deku, is a hero defined by his principles; it’s why All Might took notice of him and granted him the power of One For All in the first place. Those ideals are being tested like never before in his fight against Shigaraki, and this next chapter of the My Hero Academia manga will prove to be pivotal in this battle as he fights for both their souls. For the last few chapters, fans have been taken on a trip down memory lane as Deku is determined to understand what has motivated Shigaraki’s hate and anger, believing it’s the only way he can end things.

Fans were able to witness Shigaraki’s past, the abuse he received from his father, but it stopped just short of showing the moment his quirk, Decay, was activated, which likely means the beginning of the next chapter will be a rather harrowing one. We know that when his quirk, which causes anything he touches to decay, was activated, Shigaraki ended up destroying everyone he loved and cared for. This trauma and his abilities were then abused and twisted by All For One, turning him into the monster he is now.

This is perhaps the most vulnerable Shigaraki has ever been. Similarly, Deku is also vulnerable, having lost many of his quirks so far against the powerful All For One ability now wielded by Shigaraki. This is also the first time that Deku has been truly alone, as the past vestiges have all left with Nana, fading away in the last chapter. From this point on, Deku can only rely on himself.

The battle has been raging for some time, but now that Deku is close to seeing all of Shigaraki’s past, we can’t imagine it’ll take much longer to wrap up, which is why My Hero Academia Chapter 418 is so important. Deku is about to witness the tragedy of Shiragaki’s quirk activation, which will likely only solidify his desire to save Shigaraki, not kill him. This could potentially happen in the next few chapters, but only if the villain allows himself to be saved by Deku. If not, the battle could continue a little longer.

If there are no unexpected delays, My Hero Academia Chapter 418 will be released on March 31, around 11 AM EST or 8 AM PDT, and will be available to read for free on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app as well as Viz Media.

