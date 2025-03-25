The final showdown between Usui and Miyo from My Happy Marriage is finally happening in season 2, episode 12. There are high hopes for Miyo, given her re-awakened Dream-Sight ability.

Viewers finally got a glimpse of Miyo who is now fully capable of controlling her powers. She’s able to predict the future as well as put people in the state of dreaming. While saving Kiyoka, Miyo put a couple of guards to sleep by giving them a nightmare about the ground swallowing them whole.

Needless to say, Miyo’s psychic abilities are terrifying. Naoshi’s powers are nothing to scoff at either, which will make his confrontation with Miyo particularly exciting. Will Miyo have to resort to the worst just to defeat Naoshi? We’ll only know in episode twelve of My Happy Marriage, which is coming to Netflix on March 31, 2025.

A fair fight

In a flashback brought to her by Dream-Sight, Miyo finally understood why Usui made the Gifted Communion. While it was built for Miyo, much of it was due to Usui’s regret and resentment for losing Sumi, Miyo’s mother. It seems that his failure to protect her fueled his cause to defend gift-users. This wouldn’t have been a problem if he hadn’t taken his views to extremes. Perhaps the biggest irony is that he’s now willing to use Miyo, his niece, to feed the flames of his vengeance.

Miyo intends to tell him about her late mother’s feelings for him, but whether he’d be amenable to talking is another story altogether. He might not hurt Miyo, but he may not have reservations against Kiyoka, who is in the same room. Regardless, Miyo’s Dream-Sight ability may be the only gift in the series that could stop Usui’s. In both the dream and in previous episodes, Usui was shown to manipulate people’s movement. Meanwhile, Arata, who is with Usui, is able to manipulate people’s perception of reality.

It’s bound to be an even fight for both teams, but Kiyoka might give Miyo the upper hand. In a battle that’s inherently waged in the mind, Kiyoka is the only one who will be able to restrain Arata and Usui in the worst case.

