‘My Happy Marriage’ season 2, episode 11 release date confirmed

Miyo and Kiyoka have finally confessed to each other in My Happy Marriage season two, but at what cost? If Miyo wants her fiancé back, she’ll have to face Naoshi with her newly awakened Dream-Sight ability.

Fans were still reeling from Kiyoka’s abduction, but it was only in episode ten that the true motive behind it was revealed. Naoshi wanted to force Miyo’s Dream-Sight ability to “awaken.” After seeing the Book of Dream-Sight and meeting with Sumi, her mother, in a dream, Miyo successfully mastered her ability. Naoshi is about to get what he wants, perhaps to his detriment.

It’s still unclear how Miyo intends to confront Naoshi with her newfound ability to save Kiyoka. The Dream-Sight ability is powerful and can potentially be used for brutality, but it seems above her nature to use her gift for something as grotesque. Whatever happens, episode eleven of My Happy Marriage season two is coming to Netflix on March 17, 2025. The anime will be wrapping up its second season in just two more episodes.

Another tortured, gifted kid

There’s no doubt that most of the Usuba family members have gone through unspeakable things. Their psychic gifts served as double-edged swords, all because other nobles are desperate to possess the Usuba’s unique abilities. This is why the Saimori family did all they could to trap Sumi into a marriage.

But in an alternate universe, Sumi may have been with Naoshi instead. They were raised together and grew fond of each other over time. Despite having killed two people in rage for the death of his parents, Naoshi found a different purpose by caring for Sumi.

Naoshi was devastated, more so upon hearing the news of her death. He formed the Gifted Communion to essentially spite the imperial government’s treatment of special gift users. Undoubtedly, Naoshi took this idea to an indefensible extreme. It’s an all-too-familiar trope without a path to redemption. After all, Sumi just wanted the other Usuba family members to be happy and hold their heads up high. Naoshi’s magical terrorism has no place in that equation.

