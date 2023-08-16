‘My Adventures With Superman’ Turning Point Calls Back To ‘Superman 2’

There are staples in the world of DC comics. Batman is going to smooch Catwoman, Wonder Woman is going to carry Steve Trevor like a bride (and break Max Lord’s neck), and Superman and Lois are seemingly always going to have a moment when she figures it out that he’s actually Clark Kent. Look, Clark did decide to fall in love with an investigative reporter. What did you really expect? That she would just let it go?

What’s great about Max’s My Adventures With Superman, which has this reveal pretty early on, is that it seems to reference another iconic Lois and Clark reveal. In the Superman 2 “Donner Cut,” Lois throws herself out of a window at The Daily Planet in an attempt to force Clark to reveal that he’s Superman by saving her. This TikTok pointed out the similarity to how things play out in My Adventures With Superman:

It’s a very similar scene, though Clark actually does out himself by coming to her rescue in My Adventures With Superman, whereas in the Donner Cut, he saves her surreptitiously. The theatrical cut of Superman 2, while different, also has a similar vibe, with Lois throwing herself into the water in Niagara Falls in an effort to force Clark to rescue her.

In My Adventures With Superman, Lois at least jumps off the roof rather than out of an office window where the whole staff might see. She simply jumps off of a building and forces Clark to come after her to save her, since he refused to acknowledge that she’d actually figured out his “secret.” I mean, it wasn’t that secret. Jimmy Olsen also had it figured out. The callback to Superman 2 is sweet, though.

It’s a staple of Lois and Clark

My Adventures With Superman has continued to be a perfect new addition to the lore of Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s relationship because we’re seeing their relationship at a younger age than we’ve seen in the past. With the exception of things like Smallville and some other stories, we’ve really thrown audiences into the Clark/Lois dynamic when Lois was already established as a reporter at the Daily Planet and Clark was just coming in. The two being interns in the show is a sweet change.

It works because we’re still getting the quintessential moments between them while having a fresh story to go with. The callback to Superman 2 and how Margot Kidder’s Lois discovered Clark’s identity is just a nice nod to the Superman and Lois from before. Christopher Reeve brought Clark Kent and Superman to life in such a way that he is still the one we love the most. So, the show acknowledging that history the scenario its own? Beautiful, perfection, and why My Adventures With Superman is exactly the kind of Clark and Lois show that is fun to dive into.

