Lois Lane Is Absolutely the ‘My’ in ‘My Adventures With Superman’

My Adventures With Superman brings us a new animated series about the joy of Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) as a young intern at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olson (Ishmel Sahid). Presenting a young version of Superman coming into his powers and trying to see what he can and cannot do, along with a Lois who is strong, intelligent, and already on to Clark and his nonsense, the show itself is just a sweet new adventure for fans of Supes, but the series’ title makes it clear that it’s not Superman’s story. So whose is it?

What has been great so far is seeing the seedlings of Lois’ relationship with Clark as they are both just working together to be recognized by the Daily Planet. In the show, Clark’s best friend is Jimmy, who was his roommate in college and seemingly figured out that Clark is Superman long before Clark thought anyone was on to him. But at the heart of the series is our little fiery Lois Lane. Most female journalists have a soft spot for Lois, and for good reason: She was a guide to how many of us approach stories. Her tenacity led to her success, and we love her for it.

From Margot Kidder to Erica Durance and beyond, Lois has had her time constantly shared with Superman. Now, it is obvious that My Adventures With Superman is actually Lois’ story first and foremost. The adventures are hers, and this story is hers to tell, which is why the series’ title reads as her point of view—which is exciting to think about. All the potential in the world in the hands of Lois Lane? The possibilities are endless, and this version of Lois, from Alice Lee, is one of the best there’s ever been—one that isn’t without her own faults, either.

Our Lois is always strong

Often, Lois doesn’t get the time to explain her own fears and insecurities. What we get with My Adventures With Superman is a Lois Lane who has already used her intelligence to figure out that Clark is Superman while also sharing with him how she feels about herself. What she sees as an annoying quality, Clark sees as her tenacity. He is infatuated with so much of the things she hates about herself, and the two working through that together is really sweet.

Yes, it’s in the midst of fighting bad guys and Clark learning about his powers, but it is also just a beautiful new look at their dynamic as an iconic couple. Giving this story to Lois is what is new and exciting about it. Lois has always been her own person outside of Clark, but we rarely get her side of things so directly. She’s a standout superhero love interest because she’s a career woman who uses her smarts to help Superman time and time again. Still, even though she’s a reporter, we have rarely actually seen her getting to tell us what is happening.

My Adventures With Superman lets us see Lois as a centerpiece, and for that, I love it and cannot wait to see where the rest of the season takes us, especially with the knowledge that Lois is going to have to confront the not-perfect image of Superman and Clark Kent.

