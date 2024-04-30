Lois Lane and Superman talking in My Adventures with Superman
‘My Adventures With Superman’ Returns With More Flirting and Fighting in Season 2

Chelsea Steiner
Apr 30, 2024

My Adventures With Superman was an unexpected delight when it premiered on Adult Swim last year. The animated series follows a young Clark Kent/Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as interns at the Daily Planet, where Clark must contend with his new powers and keep his true identity a secret.

The series quickly earned rave reviews for its clever writing and Shonen anime aesthetics, offering a fresh take on one of our oldest superheroes. Who knew Superman needed his own Sailor Moon-inspired magical girl transformation? Now that we have it, I refuse to see him swap clothes any other way.

Luckily for us, the plucky series is returning for its second season, with more blushing, more villains, and more hijinks from our favorite trio. MAWS will join the Toonami block when it returns on May 25 on Adult Swim.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below. The trailer offers plenty of new faces including a glimpse at Supergirl and Lex Luthor. We also see Supes battling villains like Blockbuster, Atomic Skull, Parademons (can Darkseid be coming as well??), Brainiac, and Zod.

Who stars in the series?

The returning cast includes Jack Quaid as Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. Other recurring voices include:

  • Darrell Brown as Perry White
  • Kari Wahlgren as Martha Kent/Young Clark Kent
  • Reid Scott as Jonathan Kent
  • Jason Marnocha as Jor-El
  • Zehra Fazal as Leslie Willis / Livewire
  • Azuri Hardy-Jones as Flip Johnson
  • Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson
  • Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller
  • Joel de la Fuente as General Sam Lane
  • Max Mittelman as Lex Luthor

What can we expect from season 2?

Besides more flirting between Lois and Clark, the season’s synopsis reads, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”

My Adventures With Superman returns on May 25 on Adult Swim with a 2-episode premiere. The series will be available to stream the next day on Max.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

