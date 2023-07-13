For the First Time in My Life, I’m Looking Forward To Watching Superman

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) is doing some frustrating things with animation in the name of maximizing profits for shareholders. Over the past year, dozens of shows have just disappeared from the Cartoon Network and Max (many of which are not available to stream or purchase anywhere). WBD canned movies just a few months out from release (like the Scoob! sequel) for tax write-offs. Then this weekend, news broke that the Cartoon Network Studio was closing as Warner Animation consolidates its companies. However, there’s one new project emerging from the wreckage, which has given me a change of heart. I now care about Superman.

No, not the James Gunn take that’s shaping up to be “fine.” I’m talking about Adult Swim’s new animated series, My Adventures With Superman. To be fair, this was announced way back in 2021 (pre-merger) and was originally slated to air under the Cartoon Network banner. But still, so far it doesn’t appear that corporate greed has mucked it up. Let’s call it a win for animation fans.

While I value what Superman represents (and his Jewish roots especially), I’ve never been a fan of him in any narrative format. And this is not for lack of exposure or outright trying. I missed the Smallville train growing up, but I did love the ’00s Justice League. Still, I was too enamored with Hawkgirl and Batman to pay Supes much mind. After years of Zack Snyder’s Superman, I turned to fans of the hero for better, more formal introductions. I trudged through Grant Morrison’s All-Star Superman run because many lauded the depiction of the character. But for me, Superman felt like the veggies (really ranch-style beans in my childhood) you had to get through to get to the dessert. That changed after watching the first episode of My Adventures With Superman.

There’s something to this Clark

I'm happy for Lois but that should be me instead ? https://t.co/XO8NMlXspp pic.twitter.com/S65SU3cQPP — Breana Navickas @ looking for work (@breanimator) July 7, 2023

***Minor spoilers for My Adventures With Superman episode 1***

At the start, we’re immediately introduced to a preteen-ish Clark Kent discovering his powers. Then there’s a time jump to the present, where he wakes up in his early twenties (voiced by Jack Quaid), still struggling to navigate his superhuman strength. The common descriptors of Kent (or Kal-El) are also immediately apparent. He’s earnest, kind, and build like a brick. I’ve always known Superman to possess these qualities on paper. However, they often take a backseat to stoicism in many of the last adaptions.

We also meet Lois Lane (Alice Lee), who is a woman of color in this incarnation. And I love her. The young, scrappy journalist is already working at the Daily Planet and hungry for a story. She’s far from infallible but is motivated by her commitment to the truth and serving her community. In addition to quickly establishing who are two leads are, we also see the immediate chemistry between them. Not just in how they blush when together, but also in how Kent quickly follows Lois’s lead. There’s love in the air, but it will likely be a slow burn since the two have mysteries to solve and stories to chase.

Our adventures

The show didn’t put all its effort into these two characters blushing and kicking ass. There’s already a mystery laid out and a slew of other great staple characters like Daily Planet editor Perry White (Darrell Brown) and roommate Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid). My favorite new character may be Flip Johnson (Azuri Hardy-Jones)—Woman of Business. In addition to delivering papers (as part of the Newskid Legion), Johnson gives Lois tips (with a cost) on what’s happening around town.

Maybe it’s the heavy inspiration from Shōnen and Shōjo anime, but despite my lack of a bond with Superman’s story, MAWS feels warm and familiar. This new version of Superman may look silly and childish (compared to his dour Snyder-verse counterpart), but it also feels super grounded. I can’t wait to watch episode two tonight and continue the 10-episode first season.

