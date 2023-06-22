‘My Adventures With Superman’ Is Unlike Any Superman Story We’ve Seen Before

DC animation fans, get excited. DC Studios has a brand new show featuring everyone’s favorite superpowered alien farm boy. My Adventures With Superman promises to bring Clark Kal-El Kent back to our screens, following him as he moves to the big city, starts work at the Daily Planet, and learns how to become the hero he was always meant to be. With iconic DC supporting cast members along for the ride, My Adventures With Superman promises to be a fun new take on classic characters. Here’s everything we’ve managed to find out about the show so far.

What’s the release date for My Adventures With Superman?

My Adventures With Superman will be making its debut on July 6 on Adult Swim, and streaming on Max (still feels very weird to leave off the HBO before that) thereafter.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is, and we’ve embedded it here for you so you won’t even have to go over to YouTube to watch it.

Who is in My Adventures With Superman?

OK, so we’ve got Alice Lee as Lois Lane and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid as the big blue boy scout himself (Superman, that’s who the big blue boy scout is). Strangely, Jimmy Olsen hasn’t been listed on IMDb yet despite being one of the big three main characters in the show, but we do have some supporting cast listed, including Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El, Azuri Hardy-Jones as Flip, Michael Yurchak as Winslow Scott, and Jeannie Tirado as Lana Lang—Clark’s previous love interest.

Who’s behind the new Superman series?

We’ve got the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register, signed on as an executive producer for this one, suggesting DC Studios is pretty invested in My Adventures With Superman. The series was created by Jake Wyatt, whose previous credits include Invader ZIM and Steven Universe. Co-executive producers include Wyatt, Brendan Clogher of Voltron: Legendary Defender, and—most excitingly for us—Josie Campbell from She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. This is a very well-qualified team and hopefully it means the show’s going to go far, both in terms of awesome content and support from the studio.

Is My Adventures With Superman part of the DCU?

No, while DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has promised us a whole bunch of shows are coming that will be part of the greater DCU, My Adventures With Superman is going to be part of the Elseworlds cluster instead—where all the little standalone titles like The Penguin live.

So what’s so different about this version of Superman?

Apart from the anime influences and surprisingly excellent diversity—not just of the main characters, but also in the crowd scenes shown in the trailer—My Adventures With Superman actually starts with Clark and Jimmy on equal footing and Lois in charge when the two of them are assigned to her as interns. The switching up of the traditional power dynamics among this trio is a big part of what makes the show look interesting, even when it treads familiar ground, like Lois trying to uncover Superman’s secret identity and her and Clark falling in love. As for the rest of it, it’s not that we’ve never seen Clark in his early days at the Daily Planet before, it’s that it’s still a relatively underexplored period in his life and one he tends to push through quite quickly to become Superman. It looks like we’re getting to see a more human, awkward version of Clark, one who takes a while to find his footing and figure things out. Anyway, I’m excited.

Anything else?

Unlike a lot of DC cartoons, My Adventures With Superman is going to be fully serialized rather than episodic, so you will need to watch them in order and avoid skipping episodes to keep track of everything that’s going on.

(featured image: Adult Swim / Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]