Here’s What We Know About James Gunn’s New ‘Superman’ Movie

Director James Gunn and British producer Peter Safran are the current co-chairpersons and CEOs of DC Studios. As part of an attempt to bring transparency to the DC fanbase in these trying times, Gunn has taken to Twitter to address some rumors, including a big one about Henry Cavill returning as Superman. In clearing that up, Gunn shared the actual plan for the next Superman movie.

While not an origin story, according to Gunn, the next Superman film will focus on the earlier parts of the hero’s life. A director has not been found, but Gunn did confirm in tweets that he’ll be writing the script:

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

I am writing (and have been for a while). We don’t know who is directing yet. https://t.co/RPwtAsUgZP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Of course, this is hardly the first time we’ve seen a younger version of the Man of Steel on screen—most iconically, the long-running prequel series Smallville depicted Clark Kent growing up, meeting Lex Luthor, and discovering his abilities in small town America. While Man of Steel didn’t highlight all of Clark Kent’s boyhood, it did attempt to show the early days of him being Superman (and causing so much damage).

We have yet to see Gunn work with a character like Superman in his current roster, so it’ll be interesting to see how he constructs the story. We know he can be earnest (look to the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for proof), so hopefully he will be able to bring that perspective to the forefront even more for Superman.

(image: Jesse Grant, Getty Images for Disney)

