Move Over ‘Jeopardy!,’ LeVar Burton’s Own Game Show Is Closer to Reality

In an article posted by TMZ, it was revealed that LeVar Burton is finalizing a deal with The CW to host the long-gestating television game show adaptation of Hasbro’s Trivial Pursuit, which is set to feature the Star Trek: The Next Generation star as both host and executive producer. But Deadline notes that fans shouldn’t get too excited yet: “The CW insiders cautioned that the deal was not done yet.”

In November 2021, Entertainment One and Burton announced that they were teaming up to bring the Trivial Pursuit board game to life with a game show. “Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” Burton said then. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

Burton’s partners seem just as excited to have the actor sign on to the project. President of Global Unscripted Television for eOne Tara Long said, “His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way.”

Good. This wouldn’t be Burton’s first time hosting a game show. In 2021, Burton guest-hosted for Jeopardy! while the show searched for a permanent replacement for longtime host Alex Trebek. However, he was passed over for the opportunity, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings being named the full-time co-hosts.

Burton spoke about the incident at Portland’s Rose City Comic Con in 2022 during a Q&A panel.

“I’ll always bet on myself, and given the opportunity to do it all over again, I would,” the Reading Rainbow star stated, as reported in TVLine.

However, he would change his approach. “First, I would not believe the executive producer when he told me twice that he was not interested in the job; his job was to find someone to do the job,” Burton continued. “That’s the guy who gave himself the job.”

Although Burton did not directly name who he was talking about, the context clues indicate that he’s referring to the former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who was named the show’s permanent host in August 2021 after months of guest hosts. However, Richards was forced to resign within weeks when sexist and racist comments he made in 2013 came to light.

“So if I were to do it all over again, I wouldn’t trust him,” Burton continued. “But I would insist on knowing that this was a real audition for the job because that’s what I thought I was asking for.”

Luckily, the Trivial Pursuit game show seems to be the real deal.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

