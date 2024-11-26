The 12 Most Detailed LEGO Minifigures Of All Time

LEGO Minifigures have transcended beyond the status of mere toys and are now considered collector’s items. And, when it comes to coveted LEGO Minifigures, the more detail, the better. On that note, here are some of the most jaw-droppingly detailed Minifigures we’ve found. So let’s take a look!

12. Lord Sauron

(LEGO)

Why do villains always have such great style? When looking at the LEGO Lord of the Rings Lego Minifigures, Lord Sauron from The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set has to be one of the coolest. Copying the iconic design from Peter Jackson’s film, the Minifigure is one of the most detailed out of the Lord of the Rings collection. He comes complete with a helmet crown, deadly mace, and scary shoulder pads that would make a working woman from the 80s jealous. As cool as his look is though, he’s at the bottom of the list as his arms are just black with no detail work there. Sorry, Sauron.

11. The Never Witch

(LEGO)

Part of the Lego Dreamz collection, The Never Witch, can be found as part of the LEGO Castle Nocturnia Set. From her bubblegum pink hair to the amazing black and pink platform you can place her on, she’s another great example of a well-designed baddie. She may not be as famous as some of the other LEGO villains out there, but she certainly has the look down. Just as with Sauron, though, she is missing detailing on her arms, which means she won’t be joining the upper echelons of this list anytime soon.

10. Ninjago Crystalized Golden Dragons

(LEGO)

Part of the original LEGO Ninjago universe, these characters have quite the design. The LEGO Ninjago Crystalized Golden Dragon Combo Set boasts four characters in their dragon form. Though there is less detail than others on our list, the transparent parts of their body look amazing and the different colors matching against the gold are also very striking. I have to say, I’m a sucker for wings, so I love these character designs a lot. My favorite has to be Golden Dragon Zane, with the blue crystal parts of his body contrasting beautifully with the gold of the wings.

9. The Mandalorian

(LEGO)

One of the most popular new additions to the Star Wars universe comes in the form of The Mandalorian. This masked man has made quite some waves with his presence, and we hope to see a lot more of him on our screens soon. While we wait, we always have his LEGO Minifigure to enjoy! One of the most popular ones comes with Din Djarin in his beskar armor, complete with a cape. This figure can be found in the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set. The one thing he lacks, some detailing on his shoes!

8. Aloy & Varl (Horizon Adventures)

(LEGO)

We may be jumping ahead of ourselves here, but the upcoming LEGO Horizon Adventures game looks amazing. Set to release next spring, this game is the LEGO take on the science fiction action role-playing game Horizon. Aloy and Varl are two characters getting the LEGO treatment, and you can already pre-order their Minifigures as part of the Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth LEGO set. Both come with their weapons at the ready and Aloy even comes with her signature earpiece.

7. Boba Fett

(LEGO)

A classic amongst LEGO Minifigures is Boba Fett, and you can see why. The bounty hunter is a legend within the Star Wars Universe, and now he has become a classic for collectors. Though there are a few different iterations of this character in LEGO’s Minifigure collection, we like the one that comes with Boba Fett’s Starship Fighter. His outfit is taken from the Book of Boba Fett series, featuring his beskar armor, jetpack, and blaster. There is a similarly well designed Boba Fett that is part of the LEGO Star Wars Mech series, if you lie why not buy one of the Boba Fett capes to give him an upgrade?

5. Luke Skywalker

(LEGO)

Staying in the Star Wars universe, we have our main man, Luke Skywalker. This LEGO Minifigure is sold as part of the LEGO Star Wars X-wing Starfighter set. The specific iteration of the character is extremely popular thanks to the detail of his design. Sporting his helmet and visor, arm pockets, and blue lightsaber, this is one of the more detailed versions of this character within the LEGO Minifigure collection and is much prized by the LEGO Minifigure collector’s community.

6. Ahsoka Tano

(LEGO)

Our girl Ahsoka is looking phenomenal as a LEGO Minifigure! From her intricate facial markings, her striped headtails, and her killer outfit, the people over at LEGO did her justice. They even managed to translate across her striking blue eyes! You can find her in Ahsoka Tano’s Duel on Peridia LEGO set, a recreation of the Disney series’ thrilling climactic finale. She also wields her signature double lightsabers as she battles against the Nightsisters.

4. Sam Wilson/Captain America (Marvel CMF)

(LEGO)

Captain America has always had a cool costume design, but the addition of the wings is *chef’s kiss*. The design is based on the new Captain America suit sported by Sam Wilson. It incorporates the Captain America colors and symbols with his former Falcon wings, making for a rather splashy superhero suit. This handsome chappie comes as part of the LEGO Marvel Series 1 Complete Full Set that features 11 other recognizable faces.

3. Apocalypseburg Batman

(LEGO)

Apocolypse chic really is a look, one that Batman is rocking in the Welcome to Apocalypseburg LEGO set. This LEGO Batman is bereft of his usual gadgets and gizmos and is instead flaunting some rather interesting battle armor. With tire wheels for shoulder pads, what looks like a dustbin lid as a chest protector, and a rather tattered cape, Batman still looks good as he fights crime in the apocalypse. The set also brings back some of the classic LEGO Movie characters, including Lucy, Emmet, and even an apocalypse version of the “Where are my pants?” Guy!

2. Iron Man: Silver Centurion

(LEGO)

Considered one of the rarer LEGO Minifigures, we have LEGO Super Heroes: Silver Centurion Exclusive Minifigure – Iron Man Mark 33 Armor. This is one of the best Marvel LEGO characters, thanks to the sheer quality of the design. Go ahead, flip open the mask to spot a cocky, grinning Tony Stark underneath. Add power thrusters to his hands to give the impression of the suit taking flight. There’s a reason why this is such a coveted Minifigure, and that’s because, much like Tony, this little guy has a lot up his sleeve.

1. Moon Knight

(LEGO)

Another Marvel character that has received the LEGO treatment is that of Moon Knight, and they did a simply spiffing job with him. Moon Knight’s costume is one of the cooler ones within the MCU to date, and LEGO did a fabulous job in transitioning it across to one of their Minifigures. With bandages covering his entire body and “hieroglyphs” running down his legs, this LEGO Minifigure is perhaps one of the most intircate within the LEGO Minifigures series. You can find Moon Knight hanging out with some other MCU characters in the LEGO Minifigures Marvel Series 2.

All of these Minifigures are little LEGO treats, and some are cheap as chips (others less so)! Whether you want to play with them or put them in a glass gallery to be admired by all, these are some of the most detailed LEGO Minifigures we could find! Think you have some better options, though? Share your favorites with us in the comments!

