Sub-Zero dodging a chain in 'Mortal Kombat'
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Finally Has a Release Date

Published: May 21, 2024 04:10 pm

Video game adaptations may not have the same rancid reputation they once did, but that progress has mostly come by way of television (thank you, Arcane, The Last of Us, and Fallout, for your service). The big screen, on the other hand, still has some catching up to do.

Of course, a good movie and a profitable movie tend to be two very different things these days (though exceptions abound), and where there’s profit, there’s sequels; enter Mortal Kombat 2, the follow-up to Simon McQuoid’s 2021 film adaptation of the wildly popular, famously violent fighting game, and which will hopefully boast a script that—unlike its predecessor—at least pretends it’s trying.

Even if it doesn’t, this is Mortal Kombat we’re talking about, and Warner Bros. has already proven that, so long as things get a little gory and you reference the games’ catchphrase-abundant announcer with reckless abandon, people are going to tune in.

So, what will they be tuning in to?

What will Mortal Kombat 2 be about?

Plot details are sparse at the moment, but it’s likely that Mortal Kombat 2 will center around the tournament teased at the end of the first film, in which Earthrealm and Outworld’s champions will duke it out; the former in hopes of defending itself, and the latter in hopes of conquering Earthrealm.

Who stars in Mortal Kombat 2?

The main cast from the first film, including Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Tadanobu Asano, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada will all be reprising their roles from the first film.

The big new addition to Mortal Kombat 2 is The Boys‘ Karl Urban, who’s set to portray Johnny Cage, an action movie star who gets recruited as an Earthrealm champion, and who will probably be the film’s most obnoxiously watchable character.

Adeline Rudolph, of Riverdale and Resident Evil fame, will also make her feature film debut as Kitana, one of the franchise’s most prominent heroines, and who’s bound to play one of the more pivotal roles in the plot.

When will Mortal Kombat 2 arrive?

Mortal Kombat 2 is due out in theaters on October 24, 2025.

Read Article A New Poster for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Will Have You Saying His Name Three Times
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz in the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
A New Poster for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Will Have You Saying His Name Three Times
Britt Hayes and others Britt Hayes and others May 21, 2024
Read Article Beat the Heat With the 10 Best Summer Movies on Netflix
Finding Ohana
Category: Movies
Movies
Beat the Heat With the 10 Best Summer Movies on Netflix
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 21, 2024
Read Article At Cannes, Women Are Still Being Asked To Solve Hollywood’s Sexism Problem
Emma Stone in 'Kinds of Kindness'
Category: Movies
Movies
At Cannes, Women Are Still Being Asked To Solve Hollywood’s Sexism Problem
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Emilia Pérez’: When Is the Cannes Hit Coming to Theaters?
Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon in a still from 'Emilia Perez'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Emilia Pérez’: When Is the Cannes Hit Coming to Theaters?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 21, 2024
Read Article Fans of ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Will Have To Wait a Little Longer for the English Dub
Godzilla chasing a boat in Godzilla Minus One
Category: Movies
Movies
Fans of ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Will Have To Wait a Little Longer for the English Dub
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 21, 2024
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer at The Mary Sue and We Got This Covered. She's been writing professionally since 2018 (a year before she completed her English and Journalism degrees at St. Thomas University), and is likely to exert herself if given the chance to write about film or video games.