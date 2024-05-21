‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Finally Has a Release Date

Video game adaptations may not have the same rancid reputation they once did, but that progress has mostly come by way of television (thank you, Arcane, The Last of Us, and Fallout, for your service). The big screen, on the other hand, still has some catching up to do.

Recommended Videos

Of course, a good movie and a profitable movie tend to be two very different things these days (though exceptions abound), and where there’s profit, there’s sequels; enter Mortal Kombat 2, the follow-up to Simon McQuoid’s 2021 film adaptation of the wildly popular, famously violent fighting game, and which will hopefully boast a script that—unlike its predecessor—at least pretends it’s trying.

Even if it doesn’t, this is Mortal Kombat we’re talking about, and Warner Bros. has already proven that, so long as things get a little gory and you reference the games’ catchphrase-abundant announcer with reckless abandon, people are going to tune in.

So, what will they be tuning in to?

What will Mortal Kombat 2 be about?

Plot details are sparse at the moment, but it’s likely that Mortal Kombat 2 will center around the tournament teased at the end of the first film, in which Earthrealm and Outworld’s champions will duke it out; the former in hopes of defending itself, and the latter in hopes of conquering Earthrealm.

Who stars in Mortal Kombat 2?

The main cast from the first film, including Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Tadanobu Asano, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada will all be reprising their roles from the first film.

The big new addition to Mortal Kombat 2 is The Boys‘ Karl Urban, who’s set to portray Johnny Cage, an action movie star who gets recruited as an Earthrealm champion, and who will probably be the film’s most obnoxiously watchable character.

Adeline Rudolph, of Riverdale and Resident Evil fame, will also make her feature film debut as Kitana, one of the franchise’s most prominent heroines, and who’s bound to play one of the more pivotal roles in the plot.

When will Mortal Kombat 2 arrive?

Mortal Kombat 2 is due out in theaters on October 24, 2025.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more