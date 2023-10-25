‘Mortal Kombat 2’: Everything We Know So Far

Great news for fans of 2021’s Mortal Kombat: Warner Bros. is officially developing a sequel. The 2021 reboot was a fairly surprising success, especially for a video-game movie released during the pandemic. Here’s everything we know so far about Mortal Kombat 2.

The Mortal Kombat films are based on the iconic game franchise of the same name, which has seen 12 games released in the main series over the course of the franchise’s 30-year history. Like the games, the movies center on a legendary tournament in which fighters from all over the world (and the underworld) compete in a death match.

We do not know much about the plot of Mortal Kombat 2. However, given that the first movie explored the lead-up to the legendary tournament, it is likely that the sequel will actually feature the tournament itself as humans, cyborgs, Edenians, and more battle for the fate of Earthrealm.

Many actors from the previous film are reprising their roles in Mortal Kombat 2, including Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion.

We’re also getting new additions to the cast with Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle reportedly playing Jade, and Adeline Rudolph allegedly playing Kitana.

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid is returning for the sequel, which was written by Ed Boon, Jeremy Slater, and John Tobias. McQuoid is also producing the film alongside James Wan, Michael Clear, Todd Garner, and E. Bennet Walsh.

The film is currently slated for release on August 23, 2024. There has been no word yet as to if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike will affect the release, but we will keep our readers posted with updates.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

