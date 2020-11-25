Yes. Give the People What They Want: Baby Yoda and Spider-Men.

Ah yes, my favorite kind of news day. Imagine my own, personal delight when two of the major pop-culture news stories were about Carl Weathers wanting to have more Baby Yoda in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian and Scott Derrickson joking about all Spider-Mans (Spider-Men? The men of the spider?) being MCU canon. Just two of my favorite things: an absolutely unnecessary amount of Baby Yoda and Peter Parker. A dream.

Carl Weathers told Empire Magazine that he asked Jon Favreau to put more of the Child in “The Seige,” the episode of The Mandalorian that he directed.

“I know what the show is about – it’s called The Mandalorian, so that sort of takes care of that. But his sidekick, his ward, his little being that accompanies him on his journey, has this sweetness, this obviously childlike quality that we all love in little ones, before they can say ‘no!’ and throw things and have tantrums. When I read the script, one of my comments was to ask Jon to put more of the Baby in there.”

And then, to make my little fandom heart happy, Scott Derrickson tweeted, in response to director Duncan Jones, that every incarnation of Spider-Man is MCU canon.

All Spider-man iterations are defacto MCU. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) November 23, 2020

While this is all fun and just silly internet things, I do think that looking at what people (clearly) want to see right now, there is a fascinating trend: We all just want more of the things we love. 2020 has taken a lot out of people. Whether it is stress from the world at large or losing jobs because of COVID-19 or the fear of you or your loved ones getting sick, we’re all just bundles of nerves with no way of releasing that stress. So … we’re turning towards the things we know will bring us joy.

In this case, it just happened to be two of the three things I love most in this world (throw in Wanda Maximoff or Diana Prince, and you have a perfect Rachel stew). But, we’ve all, apparently, reached the point of quarantine where we’re so tired that we just want more content of things we like.

At this point in 2020, would I watch an entire series of just Baby Yoda just walking around trying to eat things? Absolutely. I would even make it the crossover event we’ve all been waiting for and have Peter Parker time travel to whatever planet Baby Yoda is on that week and just have Spider-Man, and Baby Yoda trying to search for Din Djarin for an hour.

We just, as people, want things that make us happy. Sure, there is still a level of criticism about things and we want quality in our art, but then … sometimes, you just want a silly thing you love to make you happy. If I could erase my memories and rewatch all my favorite comedies again for the first time, I’d do that. Instead, I’m just here requesting Baby Yoda Happy House every week featuring special guest Peter Parker.

Anyway, I feel like April Ludgate while writing this.

What is something you’d want to see more of to bring you joy? And yes, wearing masks is implied here. I’m talking absolutely wild things that just spark joy in your life.

(image: LucasFilm/Marvel Entertainment)

