We Are About to Be Reunited With Our Faves on ‘Monsters At Work’

Mike Wazowski and James Sullivan have their work cut out for them, teaching monsters how to scare kids to get laughs. We’ve been waiting a while to see what’s happening at Monsters, Inc. in the second season of the Disney+ series Monsters at Work but that wait is finally almost over.

Recommended Videos

In season 1, we saw how Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) fared as leaders. Picking up right after Henry J. Waternoose III’s arrest, the series kicks off as Mike and Sulley are trying to rebuild Monsters, Inc. by using laughters instead of scares. This comes at a bad time for Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a recent grad who is a huge fan of Sulley and has hopes of becoming the number one scarer at Monsters, Inc. just as the switch over happens.

Tylor struggled to find his place in season 1, especially since he didn’t get to be on the “scare” floor. What we know about season 2 is that he is offered a job at Fear Co. and that might sway Tylor to leave Monsters, Inc. and his hero behind.

Fans have been waiting for a new season of the series since 2021. You may be thinking: Kids probably want to know what is happening with Mike and Sulley! But the reality is that the show kind of rules for adults who love Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University too. And if you want to dive into season 2, you can when it premieres on Disney+ on April 5th.

With a two-episode premiere set for the series, fans can tune in weekly to see what our favorite monsters are up to.

There is nothing better than seeing Mike and Sulley in charge

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture)

The original film came out when I was 9 years old and I instantly loved Sulley and Mike just as every other kid did. When Monsters University came in 2013, fans were just excited to get a glimpse into how these two became friends. Monsters At Work manages to feel fresh, thanks largely to the dynamic of seeing Mike and Sulley yet again in a new position.

The first episode of season 1 had them establishing comedy classes for the monsters (that Mike would teach) and exploring what it means for the two of them to be running Monsters, Incorporated. The first season was just genuinely so nice to watch even though this time around, I was over 20 years older than the first time I met some of these characters.

Heading into season 2, it is going to feel so nice being back at Monsters, Inc. and I cannot wait to watch the next season on Disney+ starting on April 5th!

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]