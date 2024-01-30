All About Momo, One of the Cuddliest Characters in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

In the latest trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, the live-action remake of Nickelodeon’s animated series, we meet a cuddly little sidekick. Who is this cutie piece? Whether you’re looking for a refresher on the animated series or you’re an Airbender newbie, here are the basics on Momo, Aang’s flying lemur.

Momo in the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer

In the Avatar trailer, Sokka (Ian Ousley) tells Aang (Gordon Cormier) that all Team Avatar needs is the two of them, Katara (Kiawentiio), and the flying bison Appa. As soon as he finishes his sentence, a strange creature lands on his shoulder: it looks a little like a white flying squirrel, but with bat wings under its arms and huge ears. Fans of the animated series no doubt recognize the creature as Momo, the lovable flying lemur.

What part will Momo play in the Netflix series? If it’s anything like his role in the animated series, his main job will be to act adorable and make us laugh.

Who is Momo, and why is he such a good boy?

(Nickelodeon)

In the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Momo is believed to be the last flying lemur on Earth after the Fire Nation’s genocide of the Air Nomads. In season 1, Aang finds Momo hiding in the Southern Air Temple. Although Sokka wants to eat the lemur for dinner, Aang keeps him as a companion after Momo brings them food. The word “momo” is Japanese for “peach,” and Aang names him after he steals a peach from Sokka. What a scamp!

Throughout the animated series, Momo serves as comic relief throughout the adventures of Aang, Sokka, Katara, and Toph (who won’t be appearing in season 1 of the remake, but will hopefully make her debut in a possible season 2). Momo is also a companion to the team’s other wordless animal companion, Appa.

Can’t wait to get more of Momo in your life? Avatar: The Last Airbender is dropping on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

(featured image: Netflix)

