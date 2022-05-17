A Mob Psycho 100 season three was announced and assured back in October 2021. But, given the fall release of the new season of My Hero Academia, I was fully expecting Mob Psycho 100 to be BONES’ big release in 2023. I am absolutely delighted to report that my prediction was utterly wrong. A new, proper trailer, released on May 12th, heralds the third season’s imminent release this very year. I am thrilled.

Turns out, both season three of Mob Psycho 100 and season six of My Hero Academia will release at the same time: October 2022. This is notable for a few reasons: the same studio, BONES, makes both series, and My Hero Academia‘s release date was announced way back in December 2021. Given that info, Mob Psycho 100‘s announcement is a genuine surprise. It is also the best surprise. Again, I am f***ing thrilled.

Breaking down the trailer

The new trailer showcases all the facets of Mob Psycho 100 which make me love the series so deeply. Clearly, Tokyo is in some kind of serious trouble that poses a mortal threat to its millions of residents. All the while, a new cult has arisen around Mob-as-mythical-figure. But are either of these things the focal point around which our protagonist’s mind is revolving? No. The focal point is that Mob doesn’t know what he wants to do for his career.

This will certainly ring all kinds of empathy bells for Stateside viewers, as the so-called Great Resignation and its aftereffects are still fresh. Plus, we’re all navigating these high-stakes-feeling personal questions while the current socio-political landscape feels more or less like a nationwide earthquake that has set every city on fire. In other words, Mob Psycho 100‘s characteristic balancing of the personal against the existential still tracks. Hard.

Yet, that relevant emotional tie has always been why I love Mob Psycho 100 so much. For as grandiose and ridiculous as the show’s stakes and characters’ powers are, what really drives the plot are the much more “mundane” matters and emotions around navigating society and your place in it. Mob’s little chit-chat about anxiety in season two was a deeply, deeply powerful moment for me. It stuck with me more than the season’s climactic fight. Also: Reigen. Everything about Reigen’s tenuous confidence barely edging out his insecurity. All of the show’s ridiculousness has a firm grounding in empathic emotional realities, no matter how deeply buried that may seem.

So, welcome back, Mob. And welcome back, Reigen. I look forward to all the Salt Splashes to come.

(featured image: BONES)

