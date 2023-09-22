Missing ‘Good Omens’? You Need This Other Series Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The return of Good Omens melted our brains. We still haven’t quite gotten over that ending. Once the writers’ strike ends, hopefully, season 3 will come through sooner rather than later. The story between Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) has so much more to explore. Watching those two work together is a treat unto itself. When they are in a room together, it seems like sparks fly immediately. Their performances are so nuanced that you can find something new each time you watch.

If you’re craving even more screen time between the two wonderful actors, you’re in luck. In between season 1 and 2 of Good Omens, Tennant and Sheen made another series together. Staged gives the actors a chance to go full-on comedic and jokingly let out any animosity they have towards each other. It also let the actors vent about life during the lockdown—including maybe drinking a little too much and the never-ending battle of parenting in quarantine.

The adventures of a Scot and a Welshman

The series is supposed to take place after the first season of Good Omens. In this fictional version of the world, Tennant and Sheen were supposed to be doing a stage production of Six Characters in Search of an Author together. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown thwarts the plans. The play’s director, Simon (Simon Evans), tries to keep the production going over Zoom-like meetings. Most of the show consists of Tennant and Sheen bickering over ridiculous things. Their chemistry explodes, even over video conference. It is pure comedy gold. In the first episode, Tennant melts down over Sheen’s latent artistic skills. At one point, Sheen compares Tennant to a Muppet.

As much as Staged focuses on the frenemy relationship between Tennant and Sheen (who really adore each other), more characters appear regularly. Tennant and Sheen’s real-life partners pop up from time to time. In some episodes, very surprising celebrities make cameo appearances, and the familiar faces include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ewan McGregor, Neil Gaiman, and Judi Dench. I won’t tell you when it happens, but even Samuel L. Jackson joins the video chat. With three seasons of Staged to enjoy, it will give you more time with this dynamic duo.

You can watch Staged through streaming service BritBox or buy it digitally through services like Apple and Amazon.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Studios)

