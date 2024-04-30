John Mulaney Reveals Deranged Lineup of Guests for Live Netflix Specials

John Mulaney is hosting not one, not two, but six live specials as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the streamer’s annual comedy festival. Titled John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, the series of specials features a fittingly deranged lineup of guest stars.

I could keep this windup going, but let’s cut straight to the chase. Netflix has announced several of the stars joining Mulaney for Everybody’s in LA, a six-night series of comedy specials featuring live and pre-taped bits. If you thought Mulaney was just going to pal around with his comedy friends, you were right but also incredibly wrong. The lineup (so far) includes:

David Letterman, Nate Bargatze, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Weezer, Jerry Seinfeld, Citizens for LA Wildlife Representative Tony Tucci, Jon Stewart, renowned hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, Flea, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Marcia Clark, Ray J, Mae Martin, Los Lobos, legendary filmmaker John Carpenter, Warren G, Earthquake, Patton Oswalt, Stavros Halkias, helicopter journalist Zoey Tur, Sarah Silverman, Joyce Manor, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, Bill Hader, St. Vincent, Cassandra Peterson, Luenell, Hannah Gadsby, Cedric The Entertainer, Dr. Emily Lindsey of the La Brea Tar Pits and Beck.

Where else can you expect to see iconic comedians David Letterman and Sarah Silverman alongside Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial???? It’s like comedy Coachella: Jerry Seinfeld (the far-right’s new favorite comedian!) in on a bill with filmmaker John Carpenter, a renowned hypnotherapist, Ray J, Hannah Gadsby, a helicopter journalist, Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), and Weezer.

And apparently that’s not all. According to the press release from Netflix, “There will be more guests as well but we are tired of listing them. We have given you enough information already.” Lest you forget, Mulaney wrote the Stefon segments for Bill Hader on SNL‘s Weekend Update—the guy has a knack for creating lists of people and things that typically have no business being in the same room together. Speaking of which, Bill Hader is also on the guest list!

Hosted by Mulaney with Richard Kind serving as announcer, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA is described as “a show where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it.” The first episode premieres on May 2, with subsequent episodes dropping every evening through May 10. Episodes will air live at 7PM PST on Netflix.

