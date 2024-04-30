When Will ‘Silo’ Free Us From That Ungodly Cliffhanger?

When it comes to original programming, few can claim to have a slate as singular as that of Apple TV+.

Where the likes of Prime Video and Netflix play host to such a range as Stutz to The Umbrella Academy or Citadel to The Legend of Vox Machina, Apple TV Plus tends to have a lane it likes to stick to. Near the end of that spectrum is its swath of sci-fi shows that tend to trade in flashiness for a handsomer essence. For All Mankind, Invasion, and Constellation all come to mind, but we’d be especially remiss to forget about Silo, especially with all those questions that are yet to be answered.

Major spoilers for season 1 of Silo ahead

The tenth and final episode of Silo‘s first season ended with a head-spinning revelation from Juliette: The world outside of the Silo may in fact be just as barren and lifeless as it seems from inside. At the same time, the Silo’s hazmat suits are actually more than capable of sustaining her in that environment so long as they aren’t sabotaged. Aided by this knowledge, Juliette ventured further than anyone presumably has before, and discovers that there are other Silos, complete with other human beings, just beyond the confines of her Silo’s surrounding crater.

In other words, Silo had quite the nerve to end its first season when it did, and some of you may still be left wondering how long Silo is going to dangle that scene in front of our faces.

Is there a Silo season two release date?

While Juliette’s plight is far from over (the show was renewed for a second season in June 2023), there’s no confirmed release date as of yet. The good news, however, is that filming for the second season finished up back in early March, so a release date announcement is now only a matter of time in every sense of the word.

For now, all 10 episodes of Silo‘s first season are available to stream on Apple TV+.

