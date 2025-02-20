There’s no stopping her now! ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 6 release window, cast, plot, and more

Well, that was certainly a … romantically charged Miss Scarlet season 5 finale, wasn’t it? There was a lot of yearning. A lot of lingering looks. Perhaps more in this one episode than anything that ever happened between Eliza and the Duke (Stuart Martin) combined. Are Eliza Scarlet and Alexander Blake endgame? Hopefully, we’ll find out when Miss Scarlet returns for season 6.

Recommended Videos

Yes, it’s true—Miss Scarlet has officially been renewed for a sixth season. PBS Masterpiece announced the news a few days after the Miss Scarlet season 5 finale premiered in the U.S., so thankfully, we’ll soon know how Eliza and Alexander’s relationship will progress after that lovely gift exchange. A lot of other things happened in season 5, though—some good, some downright irritating—so let’s take a look at what might be in store for us whenever Miss Scarlet season 6 returns to our screens.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Miss Scarlet season 5 finale.

Miss Scarlet season 6 release window

On the whole, with the exception of any COVID-19-related delays the show suffered in the past, Miss Scarlet seems to be on track to become a yearly release. Season 4 premiered roughly a year before season 5—and a lot changed for the show between those two seasons—and since the renewal has already been confirmed, there’s no reason to expect a delay for Miss Scarlet season 6. It will probably premiere on PBS Masterpiece in the early months of 2026.

Miss Scarlet season 6 cast

PBS has confirmed that the majority of season 5’s main cast will return for Miss Scarlet season 6. This includes, of course, Kate Phillips as the titular Miss Eliza Scarlet, Tom Durant-Pritchard as Alexander Blake, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps. Ansu Kabia will also FINALLY be returning as Moses. Yay!

Two new characters will join the show, too—a young detective known as George Williams, played by Sam Buchanan, and Isabel Summers, portrayed by Grace Hogg-Robinson, an ambitious young woman who works in the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.

Quite tragically, in my opinion, PBS Masterpiece has not confirmed whether Felix Scott will return as fellow private detective Patrick Nash, who left for Australia at the end of season 5. I still think Patrick and Eliza had the best dynamic on the show. If this is it for him, then I’m sad to see him go, though thankfully, it seems he might still influence the show in some way if season 6’s official synopsis is anything to go by. A return for season 7, then?

Miss Scarlet season 6 plot

Whether you’re sold on Alexander and Eliza’s budding relationship or not, there’s no denying it’s headed … somewhere. She went to visit him and his daughter when she was feeling lonely, after all, and there were a lot of charged looks as she stood on his doorstep. What that means for their working partnership remains to be seen. One of the reasons Eliza and William never really got anywhere was because of their professional dynamic. Will it affect another potentially romantic relationship? Who knows. I’m still not entirely sure Eliza needs one (though the show is certainly pushing for her to be romantically involved at some point. I still think it should have been Patrick, ha!)

(PBS Masterpiece/U&Alibi)

Of course, Ivy and Mr. Potts finally got married, and it was a lovely, if not somewhat rushed, excuse to throw Eliza into her loneliness and send her scurrying off to Alexander. I’m not opposed to their relationship, per se, but I do think they need a little more time to find their footing. I’m assuming this is something Miss Scarlet will focus on in season 6.

PBS released an official synopsis for Miss Scarlet season 6, and it gives a few teasing hints for what to expect in the next season:

“As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.”

Case-wise, Miss Scarlet season 5 was pretty much open and shut, so we’ll have to see what new mysteries await us in season 6. They were a bit … messy this season, but I can forgive that fact, given the show essentially needed to be rebooted after Stuart Martin’s departure.

All episodes of Miss Scarlet season 5 are now available on PBS Masterpiece. The fifth season will premiere in the U.K. on U&Alibi on March 5, 2025.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy