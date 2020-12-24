Looking for something fun to watch while you pretend this isn’t the weirdest Christmas Eve in memory? Sure you are! Here’s a fun video that runs us through the history of glitches on Minecraft, the hugely popular sandbox video game that’s been going strong since 2009.

YouTube channel Sipover, known for many a Minecraft video, brings us this popular glitch-history take. Beginning way back in 2009, Sipover takes a look at glitches, how Minecrafters have had fun exploiting them, and the seemingly endless creativity and ingenuity that goes along with the world of Minecraft.

From NPCs that will wander lemming-like off the side of the map to what happened when you set yourself in coordinates out into the endless void to leveraging glitches for advantage to Redstone’s introduction to donkey indignities and beyond, the community has made some fascinating discoveries in a decade+ of Minecraft exploration.

Sipover guides us through many editions of Minecraft through to the present day in order to demonstrate the most infamous glitches. More continue to be discovered each day: “With new items and new features coming out every year, the community will never stop trying to exploit the game to push it to its limits, and that’s just how it goes.”

As amusing as many of these glitches and exploits are to see in action, they also represent some truly dedicated, galaxy-brain Minecraft playing that uncovered them in the first place. I salute the enduring desire to figure out innovative ways to break this game, defy all laws of physics, saddle pigs, and send them soaring.

(via Sipover on YouTube, image: screengrab)

It’s Christmas Eve! If you celebrate, this would be a great time to take a break from the grind, grab a cookie, and hum the Christmas song that annoys you least. What did you see today?

