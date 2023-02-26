Comedians and comedic actors appearing in Star Wars is nothing new. In Return of the Jedi, Tony Cox played the Ewok Widdle Warrick. Since the round android first rolled onto our screens in The Force Awakens, Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz have voiced BB-8. (This includes in several films and TV series.) Whether they’re acting as comedic relief or playing a more serious role, comedy actors are found throughout the galaxy. The Mandalorian is no different by featuring Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld.

Mayfeld was a former Imperial soldier that met Mandalorian Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) on a paid rescue/kidnapping mission in Chapter Six. Later, in Chapter Fourteen, we see Mayfeld again. This time he’s incarcerated as Prisoner 34667. The New Republic sentenced Mayfeld to 50 years hard labor at the Karthon Chop Fields. While not super important in this episode, the Galactic Empire sourced material for the second Death Star here. Mayfeld is picked up from Karthon and brought on for the big mission to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon (played by Giancarlo Esposito).

Across several podcasts, Burr explained he made fun of Star Wars a lot before The Mandalorian. It doesn’t seem like he had any actual criticism—he just liked to make fun of something a lot of people liked. For those not aware of his style of comedy, it’s “grumpy old man.” According to Burr, after telling Jon Favreau about his history of jesting about Star Wars, Favreau replied, “I think it would be funny; I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact you’re in it.”

Despite his jokes about Star Wars before and after appearing, Burr will always be known for dropping Baby Yoda.

