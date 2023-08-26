What Do We Know About ‘Midsomer Murders’ Season 24 So Far?

Midsomer Murders continues to be a massive hit, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. First premiering in 1997 on ITV in the U.K., Midsomer Murders has since produced 23 seasons of cozy murder mystery mayhem, and a 24th season is on the way. Frankly, it’s a miracle there’s anyone left to murder in the fictional English county of Midsomer, considering on average three people die per episode, and there are well over 130 episodes to keep you entertained and pleasantly bewildered.

Though not much has been made public about Midsomer Murders season 24 yet, we do know it’s already in production. On March 31, 2023, cast member Fiona Dolman, who plays DCI John Barnaby’s (Neil Dudgeon) wife, Sarah, posted an on-set photo on Twitter/”X” of her together with Dudgeon and fellow cast member Nick Hendrix, who plays Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter on the show.

This confirms that Hendrix will be returning for Midsomer Murders‘ 24th outing. Hendrix has been a featured cast member since season 19, but since the actors who play the Detective Sergeants frequently move on, it’s always interesting to know how long they plan to stay on the show. We expect Annette Badland to return as Pathologist Fleur Perkins as well, especially now that her time as pub landlady Mae on Ted Lasso has come to an end—though we can’t say this for certain.

When will Midsomer Murder season 24 air?

It’s hard to say when new Midsomer Murder episodes are set to drop exactly. Since the series has been in production since early 2023, there’s still a chance new episodes could be released by the end of this year. This would be in line with previous production schedules; season 23 started filming around the same time in 2022 and premiered on Acorn TV in the U.S. in December of that year. An exact release date and trailer are unlikely to be announced until one or two months before the new season debuts, so we might need to wait a bit longer to find out.

The new series will likely have somewhere between four to six episodes. Season 22 had a total of six episodes, for instance, and season 23 had a total of four. Some seasons have also been known to feature five episodes, like season 16. U.S. viewers may have an easier time accessing Midsomer Murders‘ new episodes than U.K. viewers, however—season 23 is still unavailable to watch on ITVX in the U.K., and season 22 is missing its sixth and final episode. As it stands, Acorn TV will probably still be the show’s distributor in the U.S., though previous episodes can also be found for purchase on Prime Video.

As for the plot? There are no official details yet, but given some of the show’s previous murders—drowned in a beer vat, shook to death by a tree-shaking machine, impaled with a pitchfork, just to name a few—we’re looking forward to plenty more unexpected and creative deaths in Midsomer Murders‘ upcoming season.

(featured image: ITV)

