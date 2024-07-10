‘Edge Of Tomorrow 2’ Gets an Exciting Update

It’s been 10 years since the sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow was released, and to date, it remains one of the most entertaining and unique movies to have come out in the genre.

Talks of a sequel have been floated multiple times in the past but finally took a serious turn recently when director Doug Liman revealed that both he and Tom Cruise are interested in taking the original’s story forward. The last official update that the fans had gotten was back in 2019 when Warner Bros. announced that a sequel was officially in the works.

Cruise signed a deal with the studio at the start of this year, which allows him to develop and produce original and franchise films. That might accelerate the production process, and the project could possibly see the light of day sooner rather than later.

Loosely based on the Japanese novel All You Need is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, Edge of Tomorrow was directed by Liman with a script from Christopher McQuarrie. The movie starred Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in leading roles, with Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Noah Taylor, and Charlotte Riley forming the supporting cast. Made on a budget of $178 million, Warner Bros. spent $100 million on marketing for the film. It paid massive dividends, as the Cruise vehicle racked up $370.5 million worldwide.

The other star of the original, Blunt, had echoed a similar sentiment to Liman in December 2023, saying of the sequel, “I know Tom wants to do it.” Blunt’s character from the film, Sergeant Rita Vrataski, is considered an action film icon, and she earned widespread plaudits at the time for her transformation into an action heroine. Now considered a Hollywood A-lister, her return to reprise the character will likely be the studio’s top-most priority.

While the sequel hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, Liman’s comments and Cruise’s unwavering passion for the projects he cares about should send a positive signal to the fans desperately waiting for a sequel.

