Michael Keaton Says He’s Never Finished a Marvel or DC Movie

Michael Keaton is a staple of comic book movies. He was Tim Burton’s Batman in the 1989 film as well as the followup, Batman Returns, in 1992. He then went on to play an actor haunted by his superhero past in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) before going on to play Vulture/Adrian Toomes in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Morbius. But that doesn’t mean that he’s an expert on DC movies or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Keaton has revealed that he hasn’t watched any of the DCEU or Marvel movies from start to finish.

In a world where there are those who look down their nose at the idea of a comic book movie, that isn’t the case with Keaton. In an interview with Variety, he just simply said that he doesn’t have the time to watch them and admitted that he watches very little, so the comic book movies that he’s become an icon of are just not high up on his list.

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies—any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow—trust me! It’s not that,” Keaton said. “It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

It’s fascinating given that he’s heading back into this world as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movies The Flash and Batgirl, and what brought him back into is what it would be like to go back into the cowl after all these years: “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it—obviously, some of that—but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially,” Keaton explained. “This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking, ‘Holy moly!’”

I love him so much

While the flip side of this conversation does annoy me (meaning those who think badly of comic book movies and trash talk them for no reason), but in Keaton’s case, he’s just being honest that it’s not how he spends his time, and it’s nice to see him just telling the truth about it and not pretending like he holds comic book movies higher because he’s been a part of them.

Michael Keaton is a busy man, and getting to see him back in the cowl is going to be exciting. I hope that he does eventually watch all of Spider-Man: Homecoming though because that’s a very good movie. I think he’d enjoy it.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

