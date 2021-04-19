Michael Keaton IS Returning as Batman in The Flash!

Michael Keaton’s talent agency, ICM Partners, has confirmed that the actor will return to the cowl in The Flash. Keaton, who played Bruce Wayne in the 1989 movie Batman, as well as the 1992 film Batman Returns, is honestly one of the best we’ve ever gotten to take on Batman. And I’m not just saying that as a fellow Pittsburghian who loves Michael Keaton very much. He’s arguably the closest version to comics Batman.

According to The Wrap, Keaton is set to join the production in the U.K. this week. And to that I say: GOOD I LOVE HIM SO MUCH. Michael Keaton has an energy about him that just feels like a warm hug and having him in the DCEU just feels right. Especially in a movie like The Flash.

We don’t know much about his involvement, other than the fact that he’s supposed to be playing Bruce Wayne again, but it could mean a lot for the role. Originally, there were whispers that The Flash would pull from the Flashpoint storyline in the comics and while that has a featured role for Thomas Wayne, maybe director Andy Muschietti is messing with it a bit. According to Cinemablend, the movie is still supposed to follow Flashpoint, but we just don’t have anything completely set in stone for the movie yet.

Fans were worried that Keaton wouldn’t return to the movie (after having been teased as taking on the cowl once more) due to COVID. Talking to Deadline, he made it clear that he was taking the pandemic seriously and weighing his options.

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID. I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

I was excited about The Flash after the casting of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and now this just sweetens the deal. Again, I think that Michael Keaton has, thus far, been our greatest Bruce Wayne and I truly never thought I’d see him in a movie as Batman again. So to get this in the DCEU? I’m very happy.

Whatever the future holds for Keaton’s Bruce, I just hope that he’s an older Bruce Wayne and the grumpy man I’ve come to know and love in comics and the cartoons. That’s the energy I want from Keaton. Anyway, I’m going to cry over Keaton coming back to the cowl for the next few years.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]