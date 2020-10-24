O.G. Batman Michael Keaton Endorses Joe Biden in New Ad

It’s official: Batman is endorsing Joe Biden for president. Or Michael Keaton is at least, in a new ad aimed at voters in western Pennsylvania. Keaton, who grew up just outside of Pittsburgh, delivered a funny and moving message to his hometown saying, “You can act like you don’t want to listen to me and I wouldn’t blame you, but let’s be honest… I’m frigging Batman. When this pandemic occurred, the current occupant of the White House had the information that could have saved lives and helped not just Pennsylvania, but people all across the county.” He added, “I couldn’t sleep at night if I walked into that booth and didn’t vote for Joe Biden from Scranton.”

This election is crucial — we cannot survive 4 more yrs of Trump. He lacks the compassion, empathy, & competence to lead. PA small businesses have suffered & people have lost their lives to #COVID19. Pennsylvania, join @MichaelKeaton & us to help elect @JoeBiden. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/JVyZxgH6s7 — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 9, 2020

With just 9 days until the election, both Biden and Trump are fighting to win Pennsylvania, which has emerged as a major battleground state. According to the latest Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll, Biden leads Trump 51 percent to 44 percent. Still, the poll’s 5.5 percent margin of error could make this an extremely tight race.

Keaton told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, “I generally keep things under the radar, but this is different now. All bets are off. This is too important, this election,”. He added, “Really listen to scientists, really listen to teachers. Really listen to people who know more than I know. But if I can do anything, I feel it’s my responsibility to do a little something,”.

Keaton also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the ad and his new Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7. “I keep a real low profile, but this time, I thought, you gotta pull the trigger”, Keaton told Kimmel. Keaton also addressed the rumors that he would be donning the cowl once more to play Batman in the upcoming Flashpoint film saying, “I can’t confirm anything, … We’re having discussions, as they say. We’re talking about it. We’ll see if it happens.”

When asked who was the best Batman, Keaton decisively said “Me”. Hard to disagree with that.

(featured image: screencap/Tony Dortie – 24/7 Eyes)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com