Michael Keaton to Don the Cowl Once More as Batman for Flashpoint Movie?

Every time I think to myself that I’m going to focus my love and energy on just Diana Prince, the DCEU finds some way to bring me back in—this time, with the prospect of Michael Keaton returning to the role of Bruce Wayne for the Flashpoint movie.

While the film, as far as we know, is still titled The Flash, there have been constant rumors that it will focus on the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, where Barry Allen goes back to try to save his mother, and then, in turn, disrupts time and changes the entire timeline of the universe. In that timeline, Thomas Wayne becomes Batman instead of Bruce Wayne, and there are talks of Thomas Wayne appearing in The Flash, as well. (My favorite part of Flashpoint is the Steve Trevor stuff, but that’s just because I’m Steve Trevor’s biggest fan.)

Still, the idea of 1989’s Batman coming to life in the form of Michael Keaton delights me to no end. As someone who was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we have a love of Michael Keaton that defies all logic. He’s one of the Pittsburgh legends I cling to, so having him as Batman was always fun and exciting. (I also just really love Michael Keaton). Now, he’s going to, potentially, be back? I have a lot of questions, but I’m more excited than anything else.

Keaton was also nominated for an Oscar back in 2015 for his role in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), where he plays Riggan, a disgruntled former superhero actor. So, the idea of Keaton now coming back as Bruce Wayne in a multiverse-esque turn? I’m honestly really excited about it.

This news, sadly, comes at the same time as the death of Batman & Robin director Joel Schumacher (who directed the Batman films that succeeded Keaton’s take on the character). There is something so special about the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher era of Batman that understood both the outrageous aspects of the world of Gotham, as well as the dark sides of the character, that has been, in my opinion, missing from the more recent installments.

Still, even though it’s not confirmed yet, the idea of Keaton coming back as Bruce is fun and new because he was, in many ways, the best version of the character. Bruce Wayne isn’t exactly an easy character to understand (and many have struggled with him), but Keaton’s at least was somewhat of a detective and understood the two sides of Bruce’s persona. Sure, Batman is a third side, but Bruce himself has two distinct ways about him, and Keaton’s take is probably the only one who got all three right.

I have also heard a whisper (it’s not from a great source, so that’s why we whisper) that Jeffrey Dean Morgan could also, potentially, return as Thomas Wayne. (I love Thomas Wayne so much, so I’d take this.)

Whatever is actually going to happen, the fact that they’re trying to get Keaton to return to the cowl is the best thing to personally happen to me in all of 2020, and I cannot wait to see how they’ll incorporate him. Will I finally get the older Batman that I wanted from Affleck? Hopefully!!!!

(via ComicBook.com, image: Warner Bros)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com