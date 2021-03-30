My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA Cosplay Celebration Day Four!

Happy Tuesday, fellow U.A. High attendees/faculty/random bystander whose sense of self-preservation keeps them as far away from Izuku Midoriya as humanly possible. We’re spending the rest of this week celebrating the return of My Hero Academia with cosplay features!

Season 5 of My Hero Academia is airing over on Funimation right now, which you can check out right over here! The first four seasons are also available (dubbed and subbed) in case you need to catch up. In case you’re new to My Hero Academia, you can check out this nifty write-up that delves into what the series is all about (and why I talk about it so much). You can also check out my review of the first episode of season 5 here.

Oh, and Funimation is sharing the features, too, along with the official My Hero Academia Twitter account!

Peregrin Winkle

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

My partner and I are also a quiet brunet with a loud blond so *shrug* I’m cosplaying Present Mic and my partner is my Aizawa!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

More Shinsou!!!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

I love the big angsty dramatic reveals. All of them.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Twitter

TikTok

Ko-fi

Rex (Millennium Cosplay Group)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌱REX🌱 (@sakurayashikis_)

Photographer: Hayatedoll

Fat Gum cosplayer: kumabearcosplay

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

Kirishima!! I think the main reason I love to cosplay Kirishima and why he’s my favorite character is because he’s really relatable to everybody!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

Seeing more Shinso content and hopefully seeing more content with the villains.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

I like the big fights and anything that involves the League of Villains and Bakusquad!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram (Rex)

Instagram (Millenium Cosplay Group)

SkyGrazer Studios

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkyGrazer Studios (@skygrazerstudios)

Photographer: Eric Wideman

Jirou cosplayer: stephie_senpai

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I was drawn to cosplaying Yaomomo because I identify with the anxiety and self-doubt that she has as a hero, despite all the signs pointing to her genius. The anime has shown her time and again overcoming these doubts, which is a great message to the audience that confidence isn’t a one-time thing. She is a strong and capable hero, and her quirk allows her to both stand on her own and lift others up!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I’m really looking forward to more Yaomomo. As a manga reader, I know she’s got some big moments coming that go beyond a traditional shounen moment. Plus I can’t wait to see her cape animated (we got a peek of it in the new opening).

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Number 1 has got to be Deku vs Overhaul and his big vow to protect Eri. My other favorite moment is in the manga, but this season might get to that point, and if it does, well, anime onlys, hold on to your butts!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Twitter

Instagram

Ko-Fi

—

That’s it for today’s features! See everyone tomorrow. PLUS ULTRA!

(image: Peregrin Winkle, Rex (Millennium Cosplay Group), and SkyGrazer Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]