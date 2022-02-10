I recently got around to playing Metroid Dread and promptly remembered how I’m just “okay” at Metroid games. Over time, however, I started to get the hang of things, remembered to explore every corner of a map, and braced myself for the one-hit kill enemy that lurked around the area.

Then Nintendo came out and said, “Instead of having a single batch of one-hit kill enemies, why not make THE ENTIRE GAME like that?”

Me right now:

How did the one-hit kill mechanics work before?

In Metroid Droid, the E.M.M.I. (Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier) are sent to a remote planet to investigate the sudden reappearance of X, a parasite that can mimic any creature it infects. This parasite was thought to have been wiped out after the events of Metroid Fusion, so when a video showed it on the planet, ZDR, the Galactic Federation was rightfully concerned.

Unfortunately, the Federation loses contact with the E.M.M.I., so Samus is sent to check out what happened since she’s immune to X. When she arrives, however, she’s ambushed and stripped her of all of her abilities (meaning you have to relearn everything as you play) and now has to try and reach the surface to get back to her ship.

Along the way, she encounters the E.M.M.I., who have now turned against her. The robot units are able to kill her with one shot, so your only option is to run until you find the energy source that can destroy them. That source, of course, only lasts long enough to defeat one, so you always have to find another power source instead of having your own specialized weapon to take care of them.

The new Dread Mode

Instead of simply stressing about dying after one hit from the E.M.M.I., who pursue you throughout various sections of the game, Dread Mode gives EVERYONE the ability to end you immediately.

The update is free, but the pain is everlasting.

What’s nerve-wracking about this is the fact that anything can kill you, not just because you got hit with an attack, but because you may have accidentally jumped into an enemy. I’m not exactly the most careful player out there so this is going to be one of those modes I watch a more capable player get through via YouTube.

Like. Imagine walking into one of those rooms where it’s too hot to function so it depletes your health. Does THAT count as instant death, too?

There’s also a Rookie Mode made specifically for me

Like Dread Mode, Rookie Mode is a free update that’s being added to the game. Instead of making things harder, Rookie Mode makes things a tad bit easier for players (like me) who may have had to look up a tutorial on how to beat the first boss.

In this mode, players will have an increased amount of recovery when they get health items. It sounds like the game will still have its standard difficulty, it’s just that you gain a whole lot more health – truly a blessing.

Boss Rush Mode coming in April

For Dread players who like to take on the bosses, this April will see another free update where Samus will be able to face off against each boss, back to back. I imagine that if we’re able to stack that with Dread Mode it will truly be a nightmare, but I also wonder if Samus will be able to heal in-between each boss encounter if you’re playing the game on its regular setting.

Overall, these are some pretty neat updates to get with the game (especially since they’re free) and I’m glad that Nintendo is paying more attention to Metroid and adding more content to it. That being said, I will NOT be touching Dread Mode, like, at all, but I’m sure there are plenty of gamers who are up for the challenge.

Okay fine, at least let me beat the game first, then we’ll see.

(Image: Nintendo)

