The Men of ‘Star Wars’ Are So Dramatic

I love Star Wars very much, and one of the reasons I love it so is because everyone is as dramatic as can be, and that works for the series because it’s a space opera—you know, like a soap opera but in space. Each and every man in the world of Star Wars is so dramatic and over the top, and it leads to characters like Leia Organa and Ahsoka Tano just sort of rolling their eyes at their antics, and it’s fun to see. But what is hilarious to me is that … not all of them are seen that way by fans.

Now, sure, there are plenty of justifications for the over-the-top antics of these characters, but did Obi-Wan need to throw his robe off while on Mustafar before facing off against Anakin like that? No, he did not, but he did because he’s a showman. Did Din Djarin need to strut into every room he’s ever entered? Again, no, but I love my sassy dramatic Mandalorian. It’s just how the men of this franchise act and boy oh boy do I love it so much.

So, let me take this time to paint a picture of the most dramatic being in the galaxy: Anakin Skywalker.

Anakin “Drama Queen” Skywalker

Sure, he’s been through a lot. No one discounts that. But it also means that he uses his dramatic tendencies as a protection against people, and that’s fine. Still makes him dramatic. Think about the most recent episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi as an example. (Spoilers in the following paragraph. Skip down to the next section if you do not want to be spoiled.)

For ten years, Anakin Skywalker has been waiting to get his “revenge” on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the first thing he does when he sees his old master is to drag him through fire like “see what it feels like?” That’s DRAMATIC—not to mention the scene in Rogue One. And sure, you could argue that Darth Vader’s fighting techniques are aggressive and some would even say “badass,” but they’re still from a place of him being as dramatic as possible. Remember when he screamed, “I hate you,” at Obi-Wan while burning alive? Like … come on.

It’s genetic

Move away from Anakin to the other Skywalkers, and even there, the dramatic antics keep on trucking. Luke Skywalker threw himself down in the sand, flipped out about not being able to pick up power converters, and hid away on a remote island away from his sister because he messed up. Dramatic. Pair that with Uncle Owen throwing what happened with Anakin in Obi-Wan’s face for nearly no reason, and it’s like everyone in that family just lives for the drama.

But again, it’s not just the Skywalkers, either. Han Solo huffs and puffs around his ship because Leia is mean to him, and even Bail uses his fashion to make a statement, and that, to me, also has a level of drama to it. They’re all perfect and dramatic, and they make Star Wars incredibly fun, especially because I love all my favorite ladies just being like, “Please, enough. I’m begging you.” (Not to say the women can’t be dramatic, too. Shoutout to my girls Jyn Erso and Qi’ra. You two know how to bring the drama.)

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

