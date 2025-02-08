Melissa Etheridge Says ‘Being On Stage is Such Medicine For Me’ While Preparing for 2025 Tour

Melissa Etheridge is looking forward to hitting the road for her 2025 tour with the Indigo Girls, the “Come to My Window” singer said in a video shared on Instagram this month. Etheridge and her wife Linda also chatted about the power of music and how their family will cope while the singer is touring.

After Linda asked if Etheridge is excited about being on tour she answered, “I love singing. Singing is.. being on stage is such medicine for me. It’s full medicine. It’s just like, you know, what the doctor ordered, you know?”

At the time, the pair were still reeling from the devastation left in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires. “You can’t have enough empathy to put your arms around, you know, all of Los Angeles,” Etheridge said. “But, um, yeah, it’s kind of draining. It’s very draining. So I really look forward to music. It’s just such great energy. It’s so healing. It just feels you up. It fills you up.”

In an interview with Pride Source in January, Etheridge said she and Indigo Girls played a handful of dates together in 2024 and are looking forward to reuniting in 2025. “It was part of my tour and their tour, and we worked it out, and we had such a blast together,” she explained. “We caught up. We loved the audience. The audience that came to see us was on fire. They were enthusiastic. It was very cathartic, like, god, everything we’ve been going through, let’s just remember the songs we love.”

The tour with the Indigo Girls begins on July 25 and tickets are on sale for every tour stop. The full list of tour dates is below:

July 25 – Morrison, CO

July 26 – Sandy, UT

July 28 – Troutdale, OR

July 29 – Redmond, WA

August 1 – Eugene, OR

August 2 – Berkeley, CA

August 3 – Murphys, CA

August 7 – Paso Robles, CA

August 8 – Lincoln, CA

August 9 – Costa Mesa, CA

August 16 – Fort Wayne, IN

August 17 – Chicago, IL

August 19 – Milwaukee, WI

August 20 – Des Moines, IA

August 21 – Kansas City, MO

August 23 – Lincoln, NE

August 24 – St. Paul, MN

August 26 – Detroit, MI

August 30 – Bangor, ME

September 13 – Fredericton, NB

September 19 – Cincinnati, OH

September 20 – Huntsville, AL

September 22 – Columbus, OH

September 23 – Louisville, KY

September 25 – Greensboro, NC

September 26 – Atlanta, GA

October 7 – Manhattan, KS

October 8 – Grand Prairie, TX

October 9 – San Antonio, TX

October 10 – Albuquerque, NM

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ

